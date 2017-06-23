Population Health

Care coordination dashboards to boost Rhode Island population health program

Rhode Island Quality Institute and Integra Community Care Network harness data to prevent emergency department readmissions and manage chronic conditions.
By Mike Miliard
June 23, 2017
02:47 PM
Share
Rhode Island population health program

Morrow Long photo via Wiki Commons

The Rhode Island Quality Institute is teaming with the Integra Community Care Network, which comprises hospitals and primary care physician across the state, to put dashboards to work helping coordinate care for 140,000 patients.

RIQI is deploying care management alerts to relay near real-time data about patients admitted to and/or discharged from acute care hospitals and emergency departments statewide. With the dashboards, clinicians and care management staff at Care New England, Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corporation, South County Health will have easy access to important data to improve care coordination and enable timely follow-up for patients.

[Also: Rhode Island providers gain efficiencies, better-targeted care by leveraging statewide HIE for real-time transition notifications]

Whenever Integra patients are admitted to or discharged from a participating hospital, skilled nursing facility or emergency department, care teams get an alert about their status, and can also see more detailed information about past admissions and discharges.

"These services help providers stay connected with others delivering care to their patients in a timely way that prevents patients from falling through the cracks when seen in different care settings in the state," said RIQI President and CEO Laura Adams. "With this information delivered directly to them, Integra's care teams have the ability to prevent avoidable hospital and emergency department readmissions that often results when care is poorly coordinated."

By alerting primary care physicians to know when their patients are in an ED or have been admitted to the hospital, the dashboards enable primary care physicians to be "directly involved in their care allowing instant communication in real time with providers, patients and patients' families," said Al Puerini, MD, chairman of the Integra Board of Directors.

Nurse care managers can also watch trends over time for specific patient panels and track outcomes, helping manage those with chronic conditions or frequent hospital visits.

"It can also help with medication management as well as lab and radiology results, particularly when there are multiple providers and locations," said Ruth Scott, Integra's director of care management. "I can't say enough about the importance of being able to track patients as they transition through the continuum of care."

Topics: 
Analytics, Decision Support, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Outsourced cybersecurity staff, one way healthcare is getting around the talent shortage
Outsourced cybersecurity staff, one way healthcare is getting around the talent shortage

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Innovation Pulse
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Telehealth
Population Health

Video

Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential

More Stories

Rhode Island population health program

Morrow Long photo via Wiki Commons

Care coordination dashboards to boost Rhode Island...
clinical systems overhaul
InterSystems lands $259 million healthcare IT project in...
population health pack in Florida
Memorial, Orange Care ink population health pact using...
google removes medical records data
Google to remove medical records data from search...
natural language processing
Penn Medicine deploys enterprise natural language...
Epic partners with Mediware for blood bank tech
Epic partners with Mediware for blood bank tech
apple healthcare plan
Timeline: How Apple is piecing together its secret...
KLAS report
KLAS picks Epic, TeleTracking as top platforms for...