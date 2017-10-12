Can you spot the health IT theme in Cerner's playlist?

While Cerner has talked about a few big things at this week’s user conference in Kansas City, the EHR vendor’s President Zane Burke has also tried to lighten things up. This week he posted a music playlist on YouTube “to get in the mood for the Cerner Bash” at the company’s annual user group.

From The Doors and Demi Lovato to NeonTrees and Tom Petty (RIP) — with the Boss, Kayne West, Blake Shelton, Elton John and even Rush in there, too — the 21 music and video clips focus a lot on light. And neon.

Is there a health IT message in this collection? Tell us what you think in the comments section.

Here they are:

Listen to the full playlist here.

Twitter: SullyHIT

Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com