Workforce

Can you spot the health IT theme in Cerner's playlist?

Cerner President Zane Burke has posted a music playlist to get pumped up for the company’s user group meeting.
By Tom Sullivan
October 12, 2017
03:36 PM
Share

Cerner's user conference in Kansas City on Oct. 11. Photo via Twitter

While Cerner has talked about a few big things at this week’s user conference in Kansas City, the EHR vendor’s President Zane Burke has also tried to lighten things up. This week he posted a music playlist on YouTube “to get in the mood for the Cerner Bash” at the company’s annual user group.

From The Doors and Demi Lovato to NeonTrees and Tom Petty (RIP) — with the Boss, Kayne West, Blake Shelton, Elton John and even Rush in there, too — the 21 music and video clips focus a lot on light. And neon. 

Is there a health IT message in this collection? Tell us what you think in the comments section.

Here they are:

Listen to the full playlist here.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

health IT vendors working to end the opioid crisis
Top Story
Meet the health IT vendors working to end the opioid crisis

Most Read

Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
How nursing informatics helped Carolinas HealthCare eliminate 18 million clicks
AMA demands EHR overhaul, calls them 'poorly designed and implemented'
Athenahealth CFO out as company looks for new leadership amid financial troubles
Provider hit with $31,000 HIPAA settlement over lack of business associate's agreement

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Imaging
Imaging
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Precision Medicine

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

Cleveland Clinic Innovation Center

Cleveland Clinic Innovations. Photo via Google Maps

Former Cleveland Innovation exec faces prison in $2.7 million scam
Eric Hargan named acting HSS secretary
Eric Hargan named acting Health and Human Services secretary

Cerner's user conference in Kansas City on Oct. 11. Photo via Twitter

Can you spot the health IT theme in Cerner's playlist?
cerner interoperability
Cerner tackles interoperability from two new angles
healthcare data breach
Data on 150,000 patients exposed in another misconfigured AWS bucket
cerner apps
Cerner’s third-party apps draw crowds at annual conference
Trump order could destabilize insurance markets
anti-phishing efforts in healthcare
What can anti-phishing efforts learn from fall prevention strategies?