Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Revenue Cycle Solutions Summit

HIMSS is accepting speaker proposals for the Revenue Cycle Solutions Summit, which will be presented on March 5 as part of the HIMSS Annual Conference in Las Vegas. The deadline to submit is Nov. 1.

This one-day event will shine a bright light on the technology being used today by leading healthcare organizations to create a patient-centered revenue cycle In our growing retail health environment, the transition for volume to value and increasing economic pressures, a great patient experience in the revenue cycle has never been more important. It encourages timely payment, reduces collections, and retains patient loyalty. A negative revenue cycle experience does just the opposite and can threaten an organization's financial stability.

Case studies are a priority for this event, and we are laser-focused on presenting sessions that demonstrate how healthcare payer and provider organizations are using technology to create a great patient experience in the revenue cycle.

Topics of interest include but are not limited to: technology and strategy that improves access, and convenience, including estimate and scheduling tools, simplified billing, consumer financing tools, as well as technology that simplifies and improves the referral process, care coordination, and record sharing.

We accept proposals from healthcare payers and providers, government agencies and academic institutions ONLY. We do not accept proposals from healthcare vendors and consultants unless made on behalf of a provider or payer client.

SUBMIT YOUR PROPOSAL for Revenue Cycle Solutions Summit