Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Rev Cycle, Cloud, Machine Learning, Digital Health, and Patient Engagement

HIMSS is accepting speaking proposals for five one-day events on March 5 as part of the Annual Conference. The deadline to submit a proposal is Nov. 1.
By Healthcare IT News
October 23, 2017
04:45 PM
HIMSS is accepting speaking proposals for five one-day events on March 5 as part of the Annual Conference. The deadline to submit a proposal is Nov. 1. Submissions are limited to healthcare payer and provider organizations, government and academic institutions, non-profit associations and think tanks.

Click on the event links to learn more and to submit a proposal.

Machine Learning and AI for Healthcare

Digital and Personal Connected Health

Patient Engagement & Experience Summit

Revenue Cycle Solutions Summit

Cloud Computing Forum

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Connected Health, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Engagement
