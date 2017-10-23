Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Rev Cycle, Cloud, Machine Learning, Digital Health, and Patient Engagement
HIMSS is accepting speaking proposals for five one-day events on March 5 as part of the Annual Conference. The deadline to submit a proposal is Nov. 1. Submissions are limited to healthcare payer and provider organizations, government and academic institutions, non-profit associations and think tanks.
Click on the event links to learn more and to submit a proposal.
Machine Learning and AI for Healthcare
Digital and Personal Connected Health
Patient Engagement & Experience Summit
Revenue Cycle Solutions Summit