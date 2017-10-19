Artificial Intelligence

Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Machine Learning

HIMSS is accepting speaker proposals for the inaugural Machine Learning and AI for Healthcare on March 5 in Las Vegas.
By Healthcare IT News
October 19, 2017
02:13 PM
HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals

HIMSS is accepting speaking proposals for the Machine Learning and AI for Healthcare one-day event on March 5 as part of the Annual Conference.  The deadline to submit a proposal is Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. (ET).

Machine learning and artificial intelligence in healthcare is happening. But this next-generation technology is still very much in its infancy, and with it come big challenges with technology, terminology, and, perhaps most daunting, how to introduce this potential transformative solution into existing healthcare workflows.

What better setting than the world’s largest gathering of health IT expertise to separate what’s hype from what’s really happening in the field, share success stories, and explore the challenges. Importantly, we want speakers who can explain the foundational building blocks needed to use machine learning and AI to create innovative, agile organizations and meet strategic goals.

Submissions are limited to healthcare payer and provider organizations, government and academic institutions, non-profit associations and think tanks.

SUBMIT YOUR PROPOSAL for Machine Learning and AI for Healthcare

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence
