Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Cloud Computing Forum

HIMSS is accepting speaker proposals for the Cloud Computing Forum in Las Vegas on March 5.
By Healthcare IT News
October 25, 2017
10:35 AM
HIMSS is accepting speaking proposals for the Cloud Computing Forum on March 5 at the HIMSS Annual Conference in Las Vegas. The deadline to submit a proposal is Nov. 1.

For this event, we want healthcare provider and payer organizations to share their experiences with cloud computing. This conference is for healthcare leaders, the champions helping to guide their organizations into the future. We’ll address security and other common-held concerns around cloud computing, but we also want to dive deep and give attendees a clear view of how healthcare providers and payers have embraced the cloud to achieve strategic goals, increase their agility and become more capable of responding to market forces.

We are especially interested in healthcare organizations that have adopted a cloud-first strategy. How are you using the cloud to address chronic disease management, economic pressures, care innovation, cybersecurity, big data, and the rise of personalized medicine?

Case studies and real-life solutions are a priority for the 200+ audience of healthcare provider IT, clinical, administrative, and security professionals.

We accept proposals from healthcare payers and providers, government agencies and academic institutions ONLY. We do not accept proposals from healthcare vendors and consultants, unless made on behalf of a provider or payer customer.

Topics: 
