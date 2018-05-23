Bruce Greenstein departs as HHS CTO, heads back to private sector

After a year serving as the top tech strategist at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Greenstein to join LHC Group.
By Mike Miliard
May 23, 2018
11:54 AM
Bruce Greenstein departs as HHS CTO

Just a year after being appointed to the job, HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce Greenstein is stepping down to rejoin the private sector. He will join LHC Group, a provider of in-home and post-acute care services, as chief innovation and technology officer, the company announced Tuesday and Greenstein confirmed in a blog post.

“Bruce will also play a key role in the development of value-based models for our core business and additional business lines, as well as new arrangements with our managed care partners," said LHC Group CEO Keith Myers.

Greenstein joined HHS in June 2017, having previously served as Secretary of Louisiana's Department of Health and Hospitals and companies such as analytics vendor Quartet and consultancy Blend Health Insights where he was CEO.

At HHS, Greenstein was tasked with optimizing the agency's use of data, driving innovation and improvement across its divisions and helping spur IT advances in the healthcare industry.

Among his accomplishments: startup days to connect private-sector innovators with the government, code-a-thons aimed at finding tech-driven approaches to the opioid crisis, the Enterprise Data Initiative, which has published 1,900 datasets on HealthData.gov and the creation of Global Digital Health Partnership to encourage sharing of digital practices worldwide.

The aim was to use HHS as a conduit to help channel useful data and innovative techniques for problem-solving across the healthcare industry, Greenstein said.

"The American people own the data that is in HHS, not a bureaucrat that has been there for 20 years and thinks that they have the control because other people might misuse it," he said at HIMSS18. "People outside of our building will do much better things with it than we are doing with it alone right now."

In his HHS blog post, Greenstein wrote that, "in weighing the decision to leave, I had the comfort of knowing that so much has been accomplished in the Office of the CTO. Over the past year, these initiatives – along with the top-notch technology consulting we provide throughout the Department – worked to usher in a culture that believes data sharing, innovative design, and technology are critical to achieving Secretary Azar’s priorities."

Greenstein's last day on the job will be June 1. Ed Simcox, deputy chief technology officer at HHS, will handle day-to-day CTO duties at the agency going forward.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Accountable Care, Government & Policy, Population Health
