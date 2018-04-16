Boston Scientific buys women's health specialist nVision for $275 million

Boston Scientific has acquired San Bruno, California-based nVision Medical, a privately-held corporation focused on women's health.

nVision developed the first and only medical device cleared by the FDA to collect cells from the fallopian tubes. Collecting the cells is expected to lead to earlier diagnosis of ovarian cancer, according to Boston Scientific.

The companies said Boston Scientific is paying $150 million in cash upfront and up to an additional $125 million more as potential clinical and commercial milestones are reached over four years.

[Also: Accruent buys Connectiv for biomedical and device asset management technology]

"We estimate the near-term market opportunity to be $500 million with the potential to grow to $2 billion as this device is used by more gynecologists to help even more women," Dave Pierce, executive vice president and president of MedSurg at Boston Scientific, said in a statement.

Initial clinical research has demonstrated that the nVision device effectively collects cells which, when tested, correlate with a post-surgery definitive diagnosis of ovarian cancer, Boston Scientific executives added.

Boston Scientific and nVision plan to conduct additional clinical research with the nVision device to further establish how the cells it collects from fallopian tubes could be used to render a diagnosis before surgery to help women at increased risk for ovarian cancer make decisions about treatment.

Boston Scientific said that despite ovarian cancer being the fifth leading cause of cancer death among women, there are no recommended early screening tests.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com