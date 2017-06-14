Connected Health

Boston Children's, Duke create new Apple CareKit app

The software enables doctors and family members to track and share data about pediatric patients to inform care decisions.
By Bernie Monegain
June 14, 2017
02:33 PM
Boston Children’s collaborated with Duke Health System to develop the new Caremap app using Apple CareKit.

The software is designed especially for the approximately 500,000 children with complex medical needs and any doctors, nurses or clinicians can download or recommend Caremap, which is available in Apple’s App Store

The first version enables family members and caregivers to track and store medical information and health metrics and then share that data with doctors and clinicians to inform pediatric patient care, the hospitals said.

Development teams at Boston Children’s and Duke intend to add more functions to the app moving forward. The first is connecting Caremap to Cerner and Epic EHRs via the FHIR interoperability interface and, in a subsequent iteration, adding secure cloud connectivity.

“We wanted to harness the patient voice and family perspective,” said Michael Docktor, MD, a gastroenterologist and clinical director of innovation at Boston Children’s Innovation & Digital Health Accelerator. “The ability to track custom parameters provides an important window into patients’ lives that is not captured in the electronic health record, but is important to families.”

Boston Children’s and Duke said the app is particularly geared for the approximately 500,000 children with complex medical needs.

Topics: 
Clinical, Cloud Computing, Connected Health, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Mobile
