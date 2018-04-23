Blockchain templates unveiled by Amazon Web Services

Cloud vendor says it will begin by targeting the healthcare and finance industries with the new tools for developing blockchain-based apps, networks and projects.
By Bernie Monegain
April 23, 2018
11:59 AM
Share
Amazon blockchain healthcare

Amazon Web Services has announced the launch of blockchain templates and said the first sectors it will design them for are healthcare and finance. 

Blockchain is a distributed digital ledger technology that makes it possible to build applications where multiple parties can record transactions with a trusted central authority to ensure those transactions are verified and secure. 

AWS said the new templates will make it easier for developers to create blockchain-based projects and deploy blockchain networks via open source frameworks. 

The AWS product gives users pre-set blockchain frameworks that support two versions of blockchain: Ethereum and the Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Fabric.

AWS Blockchain Templates use their chosen framework as containers on an Amazon Elastic Container Service cluster, or directly on an EC2 instance running Docker.

[Also: Amazon Web Services exec: We're interested in longitudinal health records for analytics and pop health]

“Your blockchain network is created in your own Amazon VPC, allowing you to use your VPC subnets and network Access Control Lists,” the company said. VPC refers to virtual private cloud.

There is no extra fee to use the templates. Instead, developers pay for the AWS resources needed to run their blockchain network.

Last month, AWS announced a new partnership with Luxoft Holding, which previously aligned with five other consulting firms to roll out blockchain solutions that can operate on AWS.

“Blockchain is about removing data silos, improving trust and operational efficiencies,” said Vasiliy Suvorov, Luxoft’s vice president of technology strategy. “By using AWS to deploy and integrate DLTs into day-to-day processes, businesses can revolutionize how they operate.” DLTs refer to distributed ledger technology.”

Last month,  a survey by LendEDU found that more than half of Amazon users said they would consider using an Amazon-built cryptocurrency around the site. Amazon Prime members were even more eager, with 58.27 percent in favor and 21.9 percent opposed.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Comcast healthcare
Top Story
Comcast partners with Independence Health to create health company

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
Allscripts hit by ransomware, knocking some services offline

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Connected Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

precision medicine Penn Medicine

Credit: Google Maps

Penn Medicine, Aspire launch $300M precision medicine fund
medical device security
Lawmakers ask how to tackle medical device security
bug bounty program
What infosec pros need to know before conducting a bug bounty program
IBM Watson Health top hospitals
IBM Watson Health reveals top 15 hospitals
Amazon blockchain healthcare
Amazon Web Services unveils blockchain templates
Cerner EHR cloud

Credit: Menninger Clinic

Menninger Clinic to roll out Cerner Millennium EHR in the cloud
AI machine learning healthcare

A discussion during Genius Bar panel at the 2017 Big Data event. This year's event will be held in San Francisco June 13-14. 

How deep and shallow learning can create cost savings
Trump censored LGBT health information

Senator Dianne Feinstein, along with Senators Tammy Baldwin and Patty Murray, sent President Trump a letter about their concerns about health information omissions on government websites. Credit: C-span

Senators say Trump censored LGBT health information on government sites