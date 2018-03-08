Blockchain tech firms launch clinical and mobile reader products at HIMSS18

TrustedHealth, a blockchain-based specialized medicine digital ecosystem for physicians and patients, announced at HIMSS18 the launch of its March token sale.

TrustedHealth’s TDH tokens are an atomic unit of value for exchange within the TrustedHealth ecosystem and will be issued on the public Ethereum blockchain as ERC20 tokens.

TrustedHealth evolved from Trustedoctor, which allows cancer patients the opportunity to get second opinions from experts around the world via virtual consultations. The Trustedoctor network has enlisted 80 physicians from 40 hospitals across the globe, establishing a network of collaborating specialists as a resource for its more than 250 patients.

TrustedHealth is completely digitizing and de-centralizing the healthcare process on the blockchain. Focusing on life-threatening or rare diseases, the company seeks to help ensure patients receive the right information for their condition by linking them directly to specialists matching their specific needs. It enables virtual conversations and knowledge sharing while simultaneously gathering Big Data to be used to further research into specific conditions.

“I lost my mother to pancreatic cancer,” said Greg Jarząbek, CEO of TrustedHealth. “In the months leading up to her passing, I flew around the world in pursuit of the most accurate diagnosis and effective treatment. I realized that our medical expertise is tremendously scattered, and some of the most proficient practitioners in the world are completely inaccessible to the people who need them most.”

Jarząbek added that he and his team launched TrustedHealth as an initial coin offering, or ICO, to empower patients to access medical care for anyone, anywhere, digitally and securely on the blockchain.

Also on the HIMSS18 blockchain front, ShoCard and RF IDeas have debuted a blockchain technology-enabled mobile credential reader system, marking ShoCard’s entry into the healthcare industry.

ShoCard is a blockchain-based identity management ecosystem and RF IDeas is a manufacturer of employee badge readers for in-building applications such as computer access, identification and secure print. The companies are demonstrating the blockchain ID system, ShoBadge, at the Innovation Live exhibit at HIMSS18.

ShoBadge uses RF IDeas’ pcProx Plus BLE dual-frequency reader, which allows healthcare providers to meet healthcare security compliance guidelines through blockchain technology, the companies said.

Blockchain allows for the secure exchange of information, providing a basis for trusted, verifiable sharing of ID credentials, the companies said. Data stored on the blockchain is immutable and public, and therefore cannot be hacked, modified or deleted, they added. With ShoCard’s new technology, no personally identifiable information ever is stored on the blockchain, but rather the one-way digital signatures of hashes of data that verify the information.

Leveraging existing RF IDeas readers with Bluetooth low energy technology, ShoBadge ensures there is no tampering of a user’s identity and prevents so-called middleman attacks, the companies said. ShoBadge uses standards such as security assertion markup language (SAML) and OpenID Connect to integrate with existing single sign-on applications.

“We’re showing how the next generation of authentication can be made to work in the world of healthcare,” said Tim Collins, chief technology officer at RF IDeas. “This technology will not only simplify the authentication process for busy healthcare providers, but also will increase security across the board.”

