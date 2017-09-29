Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list

Black Book on Friday published its roster of the 50 most disruptive tech companies in healthcare.

From startups to household names — literally spanning athenahealth to ZeOmega — these are the companies that hospitals and payers rated highest in the firm’s indicators of positive client experiences.

Black Book broke out the winners by categories including analytics, cybersecurity, HIM & coding, interoperability, mobile and telehealth as well as pop health and value-based care, among others.

The hottest realms for innovation and disruption?

“Lots of mobile product and services companies. Cybersecurity and blockchain. Interoperability tools between payers and providers,” said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book.

See the winners below:

Name Category Score SPH Analytics - Physician Analytics Platform Analytics 9.77 VIgiLanz - Enterprise Intelligence Solutions Analytics 9.75 QLIK - Healthcare Data Analytics Analytics 9.49 Informatica - Big Data Management Solutions Analytics 9.45 SalesForce.com - Healthcare CRM Analytics 9.43 Jvion - Predictive Analytics Analytics 9.42 KPMG - Value Based Care Advisory Consultants 9.74 Stoltenberg Consulting - Strategic IT Consulting Consultants 9.60 Oxford Healthcare - IT Advisory Consultants 9.53 Quammen - Healthcare IT Consulting Consultants 9.53 PokitDoc - Clearinghouse & Blockchain Solutions Cybersecurity 9.82 ExtraHop - Healthcare Data Security Solutions Cybersecurity 9.67 Fortinet - Healthcare Cybersecurity Cybersecurity 9.60 Imprivata - Healthcare IT Security Solutions Cybersecurity 9.56 FireEye - Cybersecurity Solutions Cybersecurity 9.49 Cylance - Cybersecurity Solutions Cybersecurity 9.45 Dimensional Insight - Healthcare Business Intelligence Tools Finance 9.65 StrataDecision - Financial Planning Solutions Finance 9.63 PatientKeeper - Physician Practice Digital Applications HIM & Coding 9.86 VitalWare - Clinical Documentation Improvement HIM & Coding 9.68 Lexmark - Enterprise Content Management HIM & Coding 9.54 Talix - Coding Solutions HIM & Coding 9.50 M*Modal - Transcription Solutions HIM & Coding 9.48 CareStream - Imaging Management HIM & Coding 9.43 Taylor Healthcare - Documentation Automation HIM & Coding 9.40 NetSmart - Post Acute Care Solutions & Behavioral Health Solutions Inpatient (Non-hospital) 9.75 Qvera - Interoperability and Interface Solutions Interoperability 9.78 Corepoint - Interoperability and Integration Tools Interoperability 9.75 ELLKAY - Interoperability Solutions Interoperability 9.63 PatientSafe - Clinical Communications Interoperability 9.54 CDW - Clinical Mobility Mobile & Telehealth 9.74 QualComm Life - Mobile Healthcare Connectivity Solutions Mobile & Telehealth 9.72 InTouch Health - Telehealth Solutions Mobile & Telehealth 9.68 Teladoc - Telemedicine Solutions Mobile & Telehealth 9.66 OnPage - Mobile Healthcare Communications Mobile & Telehealth 9.65 Modernizing Medicine - Ambulatory EHR Specialties Physician 9.78 athenahealth - Physician Practice Management Physician 9.65 CareCloud - Practice Management Physician 9.43 Enli - Care Coordination Tools Pop Health & Value Based 9.84 ZeOmega - Population Health Solutions Pop Health & Value Based 9.77 Virtual Health - Value Based Care Solutions Pop Health & Value Based 9.52 Geneia - Healthcare Consumer Engagement Pop Health & Value Based 9.50 NaviHealth - Care Transition Solutions Pop Health & Value Based 9.46 HealthLoop - Patient Engagement Solutions Pop Health & Value Based 9.45 OneView - Patient Engagement Solutions Pop Health & Value Based 9.43 Navicure - Revenue Cycle Management Solutions Revenue Cycle 9.83 InstaMed - Payment & Clearinghouse Solutions Revenue Cycle 9.73 CoverMyMeds - Prior Authorization Tools Revenue Cycle 9.66 Availity - Revenue Cycle Management Solutions Revenue Cycle 9.43 ATOS - IT Outsourcing Technical 9.43

