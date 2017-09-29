Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list
Black Book on Friday published its roster of the 50 most disruptive tech companies in healthcare.
From startups to household names — literally spanning athenahealth to ZeOmega — these are the companies that hospitals and payers rated highest in the firm’s indicators of positive client experiences.
Black Book broke out the winners by categories including analytics, cybersecurity, HIM & coding, interoperability, mobile and telehealth as well as pop health and value-based care, among others.
The hottest realms for innovation and disruption?
“Lots of mobile product and services companies. Cybersecurity and blockchain. Interoperability tools between payers and providers,” said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book.
See the winners below:
|Name
|Category
|Score
|SPH Analytics - Physician Analytics Platform
|Analytics
|9.77
|VIgiLanz - Enterprise Intelligence Solutions
|Analytics
|9.75
|QLIK - Healthcare Data Analytics
|Analytics
|9.49
|Informatica - Big Data Management Solutions
|Analytics
|9.45
|SalesForce.com - Healthcare CRM
|Analytics
|9.43
|Jvion - Predictive Analytics
|Analytics
|9.42
|KPMG - Value Based Care Advisory
|Consultants
|9.74
|Stoltenberg Consulting - Strategic IT Consulting
|Consultants
|9.60
|Oxford Healthcare - IT Advisory
|Consultants
|9.53
|Quammen - Healthcare IT Consulting
|Consultants
|9.53
|PokitDoc - Clearinghouse & Blockchain Solutions
|Cybersecurity
|9.82
|ExtraHop - Healthcare Data Security Solutions
|Cybersecurity
|9.67
|Fortinet - Healthcare Cybersecurity
|Cybersecurity
|9.60
|Imprivata - Healthcare IT Security Solutions
|Cybersecurity
|9.56
|FireEye - Cybersecurity Solutions
|Cybersecurity
|9.49
|Cylance - Cybersecurity Solutions
|Cybersecurity
|9.45
|Dimensional Insight - Healthcare Business Intelligence Tools
|Finance
|9.65
|StrataDecision - Financial Planning Solutions
|Finance
|9.63
|PatientKeeper - Physician Practice Digital Applications
|HIM & Coding
|9.86
|VitalWare - Clinical Documentation Improvement
|HIM & Coding
|9.68
|Lexmark - Enterprise Content Management
|HIM & Coding
|9.54
|Talix - Coding Solutions
|HIM & Coding
|9.50
|M*Modal - Transcription Solutions
|HIM & Coding
|9.48
|CareStream - Imaging Management
|HIM & Coding
|9.43
|Taylor Healthcare - Documentation Automation
|HIM & Coding
|9.40
|NetSmart - Post Acute Care Solutions & Behavioral Health Solutions
|Inpatient (Non-hospital)
|9.75
|Qvera - Interoperability and Interface Solutions
|Interoperability
|9.78
|Corepoint - Interoperability and Integration Tools
|Interoperability
|9.75
|ELLKAY - Interoperability Solutions
|Interoperability
|9.63
|PatientSafe - Clinical Communications
|Interoperability
|9.54
|CDW - Clinical Mobility
|Mobile & Telehealth
|9.74
|QualComm Life - Mobile Healthcare Connectivity Solutions
|Mobile & Telehealth
|9.72
|InTouch Health - Telehealth Solutions
|Mobile & Telehealth
|9.68
|Teladoc - Telemedicine Solutions
|Mobile & Telehealth
|9.66
|OnPage - Mobile Healthcare Communications
|Mobile & Telehealth
|9.65
|Modernizing Medicine - Ambulatory EHR Specialties
|Physician
|9.78
|athenahealth - Physician Practice Management
|Physician
|9.65
|CareCloud - Practice Management
|Physician
|9.43
|Enli - Care Coordination Tools
|Pop Health & Value Based
|9.84
|ZeOmega - Population Health Solutions
|Pop Health & Value Based
|9.77
|Virtual Health - Value Based Care Solutions
|Pop Health & Value Based
|9.52
|Geneia - Healthcare Consumer Engagement
|Pop Health & Value Based
|9.50
|NaviHealth - Care Transition Solutions
|Pop Health & Value Based
|9.46
|HealthLoop - Patient Engagement Solutions
|Pop Health & Value Based
|9.45
|OneView - Patient Engagement Solutions
|Pop Health & Value Based
|9.43
|Navicure - Revenue Cycle Management Solutions
|Revenue Cycle
|9.83
|InstaMed - Payment & Clearinghouse Solutions
|Revenue Cycle
|9.73
|CoverMyMeds - Prior Authorization Tools
|Revenue Cycle
|9.66
|Availity - Revenue Cycle Management Solutions
|Revenue Cycle
|9.43
|ATOS - IT Outsourcing
|Technical
|9.43
