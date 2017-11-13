Clinical

Bill Gates to donate $50 million to fund advancing Alzheimer's research

Gates also told Reuters he intends to personally donate another $50 million for start-up ventures focused on the disease.
By Jessica Davis
November 13, 2017
11:29 AM
Share
Bill Gates Alzheimer’s research

Bill Gates. Credit: Twitter

Microsoft Founder Bill Gates will invest $50 million into the Dementia Discovery Fund, a venture capital collaboration of charity, industry and government groups focused on finding treatments for the disease.

Gates explained that he specifically chose the Dementia Discovery Fund, as the group explores “less mainstream approaches to treating dementia.”

The investment comes personally from Gates and not from his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. However, Gates told Reuters that it will be followed by another personal donation of $50 million to start-up ventures focused on Alzheimer’s research.

[Also: Neurotrack wins medical innovation challenge with Alzheimer's tech]

The donations are part of the Gates’ and Warren Buffet’s initiative, The Giving Pledge, which the couple started in 2010 to convince other billionaires to give away a majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes. The group has more than 150 signatories.

Humans have a nearly 50 percent chance of developing Alzheimer’s if they live into their 80s, and scientists have yet to find the cause of the disease, Gates wrote on his blog.

“I first became interested in Alzheimer’s because of its costs -- both emotional and economic -- to families and healthcare systems. The financial burden of the disease is much easier to quantify,” Gates wrote.

Gates has been working with researchers, academics, funders and industry leaders, which revealed five target areas to begin making better progress: understand how the disease unfolds; earlier detection and diagnosis; more approaches; make it easier to enroll in clinical trials; and better use of data.

“By improving in each of these areas, I think we can develop an intervention that drastically reduces the impact of Alzheimer’s,” Gates wrote. “There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about our chances: Our understanding of the brain and the disease is advancing a great deal.”

While the first Alzheimer’s treatments may not be available for another 10 or more years and may be expensive at first, Gates said that in the future, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will look into how to expand access into poor countries.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

FDA approves first digital pill
Top Story
FDA approves first pill with digital sensor

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Women In Health IT
Medical Devices
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

Meditech critical access EHR
Meditech puts critical access EHR solution in the cloud
physician burnout AMA

David Barbe-AMA president-elect. Photo by Missouri State Medical Association

AMA President: We're fighting hard to prevent info blocking, physician burnout
Alex Azar HHS

Former Eli Lilly exec Alex Azar previously served as HHS deputy secretary under President George W. Bush. Credit: YouTube

GOP Senator promises prompt hearing for HHS pick Azar
Carroll Hospital lifts patient satisfaction scores

Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Maryland. Credit: Carroll Hospital

How one hospital lifted patient satisfaction: EHR-based nurse rounding tools
New precision medicine tools
New precision medicine tools mean CIOs have to push them into the clinical workflow
Black Book list of top IT vendors
See who Black Book listed as top LTPAC vendors
doctors and EHRs
Patients don't think doctors are buried in their screens after all
value-based care
A majority of states are now buying into value-based care