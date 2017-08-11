Privacy & Security

Beware misconfiguration errors: Little slip-ups can have huge consequences

Hackers are trying to reverse-engineer apps and devices to find vulnerabilities.
By Bill Siwicki
August 11, 2017
10:37 AM
Share
misconfiguration errors

Sometimes it’s the little things that trip you up.
 
In cybersecurity, that might not be the lack of the latest security technologies that cause a data breach but, instead, a simple misconfiguration in a software system or cloud services. And cybersecurity experts are noticing more instances of misconfiguration problems enabling hackers to break into organizations. 

“If there is a small loophole or an error in security systems, such as the use of default settings or unhardened security, it can potentially provide access to an unrecognized third party. This loophole in the system is called a misconfiguration error,” said Madhuri Tekchandani, assistant manager, healthcare, at research firm MarketsandMarkets. 

[Register Now: Upcoming HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum]

Misconfiguration errors can inadvertently provide unfettered access to unauthorized parties. 

Making matters even more complex, hackers have made a practice of reverse-engineering software to pinpoint vulnerabilities. This may involve simple scripts for reconnaissance or the purchase of readily available exploit kits on the Dark Web.
 
“Simple misconfiguration errors can have potentially devastating effects,” said Varun Badhwar, CEO and co-founder of RedLock, a cloud infrastructure security and cybersecurity company. 

[Also: Bug bounties: Crowdsourcing hackers to strengthen cybersecurity]

The little mishaps, in fact, can exposed sensitive data such as passwords, personally identifiable information, sales compensation data and other types of information that could damage individuals as well as a hospital’s reputation. 

Badhwar pointed to recent data leaks at companies such as Deep Root Analytics, WWE and Booz Allen Hamilton as demonstrating that such data leaks are becoming all too common today. And in healthcare, the security configuration of a system plays a vital role in safeguarding data. In this regard, issues such as low security settings, using default usernames and passwords, or poor patch management can result in data misconfiguration.

Healthcare security and IT teams can take steps to combat misconfiguration errors of various types.

[Also: Ransomware 2.0: It's coming, and healthcare needs to get prepared]

“Hospitals must consider automating configuration monitoring,” Badhwar explained. “The beauty of cloud applications and infrastructure is that changes can take place rapidly, which helps with innovation. However, at the same time, it can be detrimental if the changes are due to errors.”

In the case of a recent Google Groups misconfiguration that RedLock discovered, for instance, hundreds of organizations had accidentally configured their groups sharing setting to allow the public to view the private messages within their forums.

Misconfiguration most often occurs during the process of changes to security. For example, the stage when new rules are added to a firewall, or the existing rules are being changed or replaced, provides a window of opportunity for a hacker to take advantage of any possible vulnerability.
 
“To make sure that there is no flaw left, it is essential to keep a check on every step of the security change process,” Tekchandani said. “Thorough testing and verification must be conducted to minimize the risk of errors and misconfigurations.”
 
It is necessary for the administrator to collaborate with the system developer to ensure the entire application stack is configured appropriately, Tekchandani added. 

Though it is easy to exploit vulnerabilities, there are numerous ways to prevent this, including updating software on a regular basis, stopping the use of default accounts, changing security passwords at frequent intervals, and designing a strong system that will help segregate required information and encrypt the sensitive information.

“The troubling fact is that we’ll most likely continue to see these types of incidents at increasing rates in the near future,” Badhwar said. 

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

There are 6 cybersecurity knowledge areas every infosec pro must master, NIST says

The National Institute of Standards and Technology just finalized a draft of the cybersecurity workforce framework. Photo via Flickr

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

NIH genomics investment
NIH fast-tracks genomics in clinical care with $19...
Nationwide breach
Nationwide pays $5.5 million for 2012 breach of 1.27...
National e-prescribing bill

President Trump declares the opioid epidemic a national emergency Thursday during a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.

National e-prescribing bill gains support as Trump...
NantHealth cuts employees

Nanthealth founder Patrick Soon-Shiong

NantHealth cuts 300 employees, shrinks workforce by a...
misconfiguration errors
Beware misconfiguration errors: Little slip-ups can have...
Microsoft Coco
Microsoft unveils open source Coco blockchain framework...
market intelligence platform
HIMSS Analytics goes global with LOGIC database expansion
Allscripts conference

Deven McGraw, deputy director for health information privacy for the HHS Office for Civil Rights, speaking at the Allscripts user conference in Chicago.

OCR deputy: Have policies in place to avoid a HIPAA...