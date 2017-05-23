Beth Israel to unveil new population health system

Beth Israel Deaconess Care Organization on July 1 will debut a platform for cloud-based real-time analytics with the goal of improving population health.

The value-based network and accountable care organization will use analytics and electronic health record information aggregation systems from Arcadia Healthcare Solutions to integrate into real-time clinical and claims data to enhance quality and efficiency and trim costs.

“Reimbursement is evolving from fee-for-service to value-based purchasing,” said John Halamka, MD, CIO of Beth Israel Deaconess System. “Existing IT tools are not optimized for managing wellness, they’re designed for documenting sickness. Our work at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is focused on adding analytics technologies on top of existing EHR platforms that help us enroll groups of patients in care management programs then monitor their daily progress so we can discover gaps in care and intervene whenever anything changes – laboratory values, symptoms, mood, activities or home telemetry.”

Further, the provider organization combines clinical and financial data in its analytic repositories, enabling it to examine variations in cost and outcome and provide benchmark comparisons for all of the health system’s institutions and clinicians, Halamka added.

Beth Israel Deaconess Care Organization includes nine hospitals and 2,600 physicians. To become a member of BIDCO, an organization must have a BIDCO-approved EHR, which include athenaClinicals, Centricity, eClinicalWorks, Epic, NextGen and WebOMR, which is a BIDCO-built EHR.

All of these EHRs transmit clinical data to BIDCO’s data repository, which then transmits the information to a population health data repository. Clinical and claims data is merged there. Arcadia will add scheduling and admission/discharge/transfer data into the mix



