Best Hospital IT Departments

Best Hospital IT Departments 2017: Nominations now open

Our annual awards recognize top hospital and health system teams based on leadership, professional development opportunities, salary and benefits, workplace culture and more.
By Mike Miliard
May 24, 2017
11:15 AM
Share
Best Hospital IT 2017

Healthcare IT News has open nominations for our 7th Annual Best Hospital IT Departments awards.

Based on data gathered from anonymous employee surveys sent to the nominees, Healthcare IT News and HIMSS Analytics will publish a special report in November naming the winning departments and exploring the characteristics that make for an exceptional health IT workplace.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE the IT department at your hospital or health system.

Nominations close June 23.
 
The Best Hospital IT Department contest includes four category sizes: small (25 or fewer IT employees); medium (26-75 employees); large (76-199) and super (200 or more).

Department employees are asked to fill out a secure online survey – to be sent to all nominees in early July – assessing their departments on measures of workplace satisfaction such as day-to-day experience; workplace culture; senior management and leadership; professional development opportunities; pay and benefits and more.
 
[Also: Healthcare IT News' Best Hospital IT Departments 2016: Meet the winners]
 
In 2016, 97 hospitals were nominated, and 44 qualified for the Best Hospital IT Departments awards program. To qualify as a finalist, at least 50 percent of a hospital's IT department must take the anonymous workplace satisfaction survey. Overall, more than 4,300 IT employees completed the poll in 2016.

IT departments that qualify as finalists for the Best Hospital IT Departments program receive a free benchmark report from HIMSS Analytics. The report shows how a hospital IT department scored in seven key categories compared with other departments in the program.

NOMINATE NOW

 

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Best Hospital IT Departments
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Trump's budget guts ONC even deeper than it seemed
Donald Rucker national coordinator ONC

ONC national coordinator Donald Rucker, MD

Most Read

Healthcare IT News' Best Hospital IT Departments 2016: Meet the winners
Best Hospital IT 2016: Winners' cutting edge tech projects tap Microsoft Xbox, AppleTV, Raspberry Pi, patient-facing apps
Best Hospital IT 2016: Mission Health embraces innovation with Xbox virtual sitters and predictive clinical intelligence
Best Hospital IT 2016: Hackensack Meridian engages patients before they arrive and stays with them through the journey
Interactive Map: Locate all 20 Healthcare IT News Best Hospital IT Department Award winners
Best Hospital IT 2016: Learn team-building from winning CIOs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Decision Support
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
EHRs
Privacy & Security

Video

Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership

More Stories

AMIA presses FCC on broadband
AMIA presses FCC on broadband access as a health issue
Virginia failed to secure Medicaid data

The state of Virginia failed to secure its Medicaid data in a method in line with federal requirements.

OIG stings Virginia for failing to secure Medicaid data
modernize veteran care and EHR
VA to Congress: Trump's budget will modernize...

Northwell CEO Michael Dowling

Northwell Health jumps into wearables
WannaCry and now EternalBlue threats prove cybersecurity...
Best Hospital IT 2017
Best Hospital IT Departments 2017: Nominations now open
St. Luke's-Roosevelt HIPAA fine

Photo courtesy Laparoscopic.md

'Careless handling' of private patient...
Google strikes several hospital partnerships for machine...