Best Hospital IT Departments 2017: Nominations now open

Based on data gathered from anonymous employee surveys sent to the nominees, Healthcare IT News and HIMSS Analytics will publish a special report in November naming the winning departments and exploring the characteristics that make for an exceptional health IT workplace.

The Best Hospital IT Department contest includes four category sizes: small (25 or fewer IT employees); medium (26-75 employees); large (76-199) and super (200 or more).

Department employees are asked to fill out a secure online survey – to be sent to all nominees in early July – assessing their departments on measures of workplace satisfaction such as day-to-day experience; workplace culture; senior management and leadership; professional development opportunities; pay and benefits and more.



In 2016, 97 hospitals were nominated, and 44 qualified for the Best Hospital IT Departments awards program. To qualify as a finalist, at least 50 percent of a hospital's IT department must take the anonymous workplace satisfaction survey. Overall, more than 4,300 IT employees completed the poll in 2016.

IT departments that qualify as finalists for the Best Hospital IT Departments program receive a free benchmark report from HIMSS Analytics. The report shows how a hospital IT department scored in seven key categories compared with other departments in the program.

