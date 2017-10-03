BaseHealth unveils 'Invisible Patients' concept at Health 2.0

BaseHealth, a predictive analytics company for population health management, introduced its concept of the #InvisiblePatient Monday at the 11th Annual Health 2.0 Fall Conference in Santa Clara, California.

In a demo session on “Transforming Care & Insights Through Big Data & Analytics,” BaseHealth CEO Jason Pyle showed how the BaseHealth platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to distill the learnings from millions of medical journals and patient studies and combine the results with individual records to identify “invisible patients.”

The platform offers healthcare providers the ability to identify patients with underlying risks for 43 chronic diseases and prevent costly treatments before they’re needed.

“Invisible patients are the proverbial ‘needles in a haystack’ within a population,” Pyle said in a statement. “They are people who look healthy on paper until they hit a tipping point, where they then face one adverse health event after another.”

As Pyle sees it, the right medical intervention at the right time can make the difference in the outcomes for these “invisible patients.”

BaseHealth this week also named Tamara StClaire chief operating officer and Nick van Terheyden, MD, chief medical officer.

Previously the chief innovation officer for Xerox Healthcare, StClaire joins BaseHealth with experience from a number of healthcare companies, including Roche Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories. She will lead sales, marketing, and business development efforts.

Van Terheyden comes to BaseHealth following a role as the chief medical officer at Dell. Pyle said Terheyden brings the physician perspective that will help BaseHealth bring practical solutions to market while putting the patient first.

