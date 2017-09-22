Baptist Health tele-ICU enables around-the-clock intensivist oversight

Baptist Health Corbin is the first of eight hospitals at Louisville, Kentucky-based Baptist Health system to launch a tele-ICU.

Using technology from Advanced ICU Care, which specializes in high-acuity telemedicine services, the hospital hopes to improve care with help from its remote monitoring tools and board-certified intensivists, enabling 24/7 oversight of its intensive care unit.

Working with Advanced ICU Care’s clinical teams, the Baptist Health Corbin onsite intensivist and ICU staff will have more support as they work together to provide optimal local care to the hospital's most acute patients.

A secure stream of patient data and two-way audio-video will allow Advanced ICU Care’s remote intensivists, advanced practice providers and nurses help with constant monitoring and joint coordination between providers and the hospital's staff.

"We knew that finding a solution that could offer around-the-clock intensivist support would be of significant value to the hospital, our onsite intensivist, and most importantly, our patients," said David Worthy, MD, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Corbin, adding that Advanced ICU Care's clinical services are "the perfect complement in providing critical care at our own facility, allowing us to keep care in the community.