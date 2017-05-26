Privacy & Security

Australian hospitals fighting system failure after botched WannaCry patch

Five Queensland Health hospitals were forced back to pencil and paper after the IT failure, and the system will likely remain sluggish for at least a week.
By Jessica Davis
May 26, 2017
12:30 PM
Share

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital (Queensland Children's Hospital) under construction in Brisbane, March 2014. (Wikimedia Commons)

Queensland Health, in its attempt to protect its computer systems from the major WannaCry ransomware campaign, inadvertently shut down the electronic health records systems at five of its key hospitals on Tuesday.

Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra and Lady Cilento Children’s hospitals, as well as Cairns, Mackay and Townsville hospitals are experiencing system slowness, after the attempt to patch system security backfired, Australia’s Courier-Mail reported.

“Over the course of that weekend as part of protecting our systems from cyberattack, a series of security patches provided by software owners such as Microsoft, Cerner and Citrix were loaded to further protect Queensland Health systems from attack,” said Health Minister Cameron Dick.

[Also: Most consumers would leave a healthcare provider that was struck by ransomware]

“While those patches have protected the integrity of our systems and data, it appears these protections may be making logging on and off the integrated electronic medical record system difficult for some users,” he said.

The failure, declared ‘Code Yellow’ for an internal emergency, was described in an internal email. While no surgeries were impacted, 22 outpatient appointments were delayed, explained Dick. The estimated time for full service to be regained was “not known at this time.”

Problems within the EHR system “could remain current for at least seven days,” as eHealth Queensland worked with its vendor Cerner to fix the issue, Dick told Parliament. But “for all intents and purposes Queensland hospitals are operating like it is business as usual.”

However, ward patients at the affected hospitals were driven back to pencil and paper, and about 500 clinicians were unable to log in at Princess Alexandra Hospital, said eHealth Queensland Chief Executive Officer Richard Ashby, MD.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

As AI spreads through healthcare, ethical questions arise
As AI spreads through healthcare, ethical questions arise

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Health Information Exchange (HIE)
Data Warehousing
Decision Support

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Precision Medicine
EHRs

Video

Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership

More Stories

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital (Queensland Children's Hospital) under construction in Brisbane, March 2014. (Wikimedia Commons)

Australian hospitals fighting system failure after...
Most consumers would leave a healthcare provider that was struck by ransomware
Most consumers would leave a healthcare provider that...
IU, Regenstrief score $2.5 million from NIA to test new care model for patients over 50
IU, Regenstrief score $2.5 million from NIA to test new...
Hospital social media activity mostly tied to maternity, recovery
Hospital social media activity mostly tied to maternity...
cloud hospital IT IDC
Cloud computing will change the nature of hospital IT...
IoT security architecture
Cisco unveils IoT security architecture for healthcare...
ransomware master keys released

Dharma Heat Map. Source: id-ransomware.malwarehunterteam.com

Crysis averted: New round of ransomware master keys...
genomic analytics software
Broad Institute makes genomic analytics software open...