Privacy & Security

Atlanta clinic finds 15-month breach during investigation on separate ransomware attack

While Peachtree Neurological Clinic avoided paying ransom after a recent cyberattack, the investigation that followed revealed a hacker had access to its system starting in February 2016.
By Jessica Davis
July 19, 2017
11:52 AM
Share
Peachtree Neurological Clinic breach

Peachtree Neurological Clinic discovered a 15-month breach in the process of investigating a recent ransomware incident, the Atlanta-based provider announced this week.

While PNC officials did not disclose when the most recent ransomware attack occurred, its electronic health record system was encrypted by the virus. Instead of paying the ransomware, officials were able to restore the files and functionality from backup records.

Officials have since repeated system scans and found no further trace of ransomware. Further, there was no evidence the virus exfiltrated data.

[Also: Experts to address AI, Blockchain, ransomware and executive leadership at Healthcare Security Forum]

However, this investigation uncovered a separate massive breach: A hacker had access to the system between February 2016 to May 2017. Officials said the possible data accessed by the hackers may contain names, Social Security numbers, driver’s licenses, addresses, phone numbers, medical data, prescriptions and or health insurance data.

The investigation was unable to determine whether patient access was viewed or acquired. Patients are being notified of the breach and offering identity theft protection services. PNC also reported the incident to law enforcement.

"We take patient privacy seriously and are very sorry for any concern or inconvenience this incident has caused or may cause to anyone who has been affected," PNC Managing Partner Lawrence Seiden, MD, said in a statement.

The exact number of patients affected was not disclosed, and the incident has not yet been added to the Department of Health and Human Services’ breach tool.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Data Warehousing, Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Change Healthcare makes another move toward blockchain, joins Hashed Health
Change Healthcare moves toward blockchain

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

national hospital initiative for opioid crisis
Premier takes on the opioid crisis with national...
healthcare risk-sharing
GE Healthcare, Jefferson Health kick off work targeting...
US Digital Service continues to focus on health IT for...
attacks from dark web
Defending against dark web-fueled attacks calls for...
State HIE in North Carolina
Duke, Novant Health, Carolinas HealthCare System sign on...
Google Glass in healthcare

Photo via Tedeytan on Flickr

In 'new chapter,' Google's Glass pivots...
precision medicine in cancer cases

Oncologists Lincoln Nadauld, MD, and Derrick Haslem, MD, work at the Southwest Cancer Center in St. George, Utah.

Intermountain, Stanford University see promise for...
Peachtree Neurological Clinic breach
Atlanta clinic finds 15-month breach during...