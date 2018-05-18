Athenahealth timeline leading up to the current takeover bid

With $6.5 billion on the table, we take a look at what lead up to last week’s offer from Elliott Associates to take the cloud-based technology vendor private.
By Bernie Monegain
May 18, 2018
10:53 AM
Share
athenahealth takeover bid

Credit: athenahealth on Twitter

This week Athenahealth is amid a takeover bid of at least $6.5 billion.  Elliott Associates offered $160 per share in cash to take athenahealth private, and the investment firm appears willing to up the ante.  While athenahealth has not publicly responded, here’s a look back at some of the moves by the company and outside forces that preceded the offer.

May 16, 2018

After one week of silence from athenahealth regarding the proposed acquisition of the cloud-based public company for $6.5 billion or even more, Elliott Management sends a scathing letter to the board of directors scolding the group for its failure to engage.

May 7, 2018

Activist investing firm Elliott Management makes an offer to buy athenahealth. Co-founder and CEO Jonathan Bush, who is in the midst of retooling the cloud-based company, states that the board of directors would "carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and shareholders.”

April 5, 2018

Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush said he expects that in the next 12 to 24 months, athenahealth will be completely deconstructed into a set of standalone micro-services. The change, he said, would result in having many more products than the company offers today. The shift will also allow many other people to make products, he said.

March 12, 2018

Healthcare IT News caught up with Bush at HIMSS18 in Las Vegas. He told us something we had never heard before. The company he founded with Todd Park launched with bad software. “We literally built a company proudly on the fact that we had bad software,” Bush said, “Little by little by little as we got bigger and bigger and bigger that bad software made it harder for even us who knew it so well to use.” 

Feb 7, 2018

Athenahealth appointed former GE CEO Jeff Immelt as chairman of its board of directors. The move was one of several strategic initiatives the company had started in 2017, as it planned to build a more focused and efficient company and, of course to drive growth, the better to boost shareholder value.

May 18, 2017

Since Elliott Associates scooped up a nearly 10 percent share in athenahealth, rumors have been rampant that its founder and well-known activist investor Paul Singer may be eyeing the cloud-based healthcare technology vendor as its next big deal. And that likely means a sale or merger.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Mergers & Acquisitions
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

VA secretary Wilkie announces VA signs Cerner EHR contract

Acting Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie delivers a brief statement during the daily news conference at the White House on May 17. The VA later announced its decision to sign Cerner contract. Photo by Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

Top Story
VA signs $10 billion Cerner EHR contract

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic sued over millions in alleged anesthesia over-billing; Company stands by system

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Accountable Care
Workflow

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement
Analytics

Video

Cleveland Clinic Brent Hicks talk about mobile EHRs
How Cleveland Clinic is leveraging APIs to advance interoperability
Josh Mandel from Verily talks about APIs at Dev4Health
From HITECH to open APIs: How healthcare is becoming more connected
Adam Culbertson talking at Dev4Health about APIs
Are open APIs the be-all, end-all for healthcare?
VA's Lighthouse initiative at Dev4Health API conference
How the VA's Lighthouse initiative is leveraging the developer community

More Stories

Sorena Nadaf and Warren Kibbe speaking at the HIMSS Precision Medicine Summit in Washington, D.C.

CIOs and health informaticists have important role to play in precision medicine
Trump shakes hands with acting VA secretary Wilkie at White House

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Robert Wilkie after nominating him to be next Veterans Affairs Secretary on Friday. Photo by Mark Wilson, Getty Images

Trump to nominate acting VA Secretary Wilkie to permanently head the agency
Digital health startups see boost in gender parity while challenges persist

HIMSS hosts its own annual roundtable discussions about women in HIT leadership roles.

Digital health startups see boost in gender parity
healthcare DMARC email attacks
Despite email attacks, healthcare still not using DMARC to protect against spoofing
patient records exposed on misconfigured FTP server
205,000 patient records exposed on misconfigured FTP server
athenahealth takeover bid

Credit: athenahealth on Twitter

Athenahealth timeline leading up to the current takeover bid
himss precision medicine summit speakers talking about community hospitals

Gabriel Bien-Willner, MD, and Jennifer Buhay speaking at the HIMSS Precision Medicine Summit in Washington, D.C. on May 17.

Community hospitals can do precision medicine too – here's how
Privacy & Security Forum speaker on stage
Proposals: Last call for security, analytics speaker submissions for October events