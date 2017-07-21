Cloud Computing

Athenahealth swings to a profit on 15% revenue jump tied to population health, ambulatory and hospital services

The company’s sales also rose during a quarter that saw speculation about a future sale or takeover of the EHR vendor.
By Tom Sullivan
July 21, 2017
11:51 AM
Share
Athenahealth profit

Electronic health record vendor athenahealth late Thursday posted a second quarter profit of $9.9 million due to a 15 percent jump in revenue compared to the prior year.

The company pointed at expanding population health, ambulatory and hospital services as contributors to the $301.1 million in total revenue during the quarter, an increase from $261.9 million last year.

[Also: Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?]

Athenahealth’s profit followed a 2017 first quarter loss of $1.4 million and a $1.9 million loss in the second quarter of 2016. 

The cloud services vendor also posted the revenue gains in a quarter that saw activist investor Paul Singer’s Elliott Ventures buy nearly 10 percent of the company’s stock, leading to speculation a sale or takeover of athenahealth might be in the future.  

[Also: Former athenahealth CFO joins Arcadia Healthcare Solutions]

Financial analysts even suggested that Apple could or perhaps should buy athenahealth as a way to gain a foothold in the healthcare market. CEO Jonathan Bush called those rumors baseless.  

Between the first quarter’s close and athenahealth announcing the increased earnings, its chief financial officer, Karl Stubelis, left the company to take the CFO post at Arcadia Healthcare Solutions and board member Jack Kane stepped in as athenhealth’s interim CFO.

Athenahealth’s stock was up more than 6 percent Friday on the news, trading at about $152 per share.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Nuance earnings hurt by Petya cyberattack, some providers still offline
Nuance Petya attack

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Data Warehousing
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

protected health information

A screensnap from the PatientMD app.

DirectTrust touts nearly 100,000 provider users
Meditech to launch CommonWell data-sharing
Meditech to launch CommonWell data-sharing capabilities...
Epic EHR rollout in NY
Epic rollout at New York hospital backed by $5.7 million...
Athenahealth profit
Athenahealth swings to a profit on 15% revenue jump tied...
bill rolls back meaningful use EHRs
Proposed House bill would roll back meaningful use...

Ninety-one  percent of people with chronic disease say they need help in managing their disease – not in the doctor’s office, but at home, between appointments.

Patients with chronic conditions eager for more care at...

'It means showing respect for the uniqueness of each organization.'

When hospitals merge, culture matters, big time
Updated list: 2015 Edition certified EHRs