Cloud Computing

athenahealth lays off hundreds, reorganizes to be leaner

The company also touted the financial success of clients participating in athenaNet for a full year.
By Bill Siwicki
October 19, 2017
04:43 PM
Share
athenahealth layoffs

Photo credit: Google Maps. 

Cloud-based EHR vendor athenahealth confirmed plans to layoff 9 percent of its workforce on Thursday and that it is simplifying its structure to be leaner and more responsive.

The company also noted in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its top line revenue is up 11 percent while earning dropped 7 percent year over year.

“Our board of directors and management team have been conducting a strategic review of our operational and financial strategy, leadership and governance to drive increased levels of profitable growth and enhance shareholder value,” an athenahealth spokesperson said. “As part of this effort, we announced [to our employees] earlier today a new organizational design.”

[EHR satisfaction survey 2017: After years of frustrations, user wish-list turns positive]

The leaner, more simplified structure is designed to enable the EHR vendor to be more responsive to client needs and is expected to improve employee engagement by increasing efficiencies, streamlining workflow and enhancing accountability, the spokesperson said.

“It will result in a reduction to athenahealth’s total workforce by approximately 9 percent,” the spokesperson added. “We expect that the majority of these workforce reductions will be completed by the end of 2017.”

When markets closed on Thursday, athenahealth said it was announcing “the company’s sustained momentum and strong ability to drive financial and operational results for clients across the community hospital market.”

It went on to describe clinical successes, stating that as part of its national network of 106,000 providers and 102 million patients, athenahealth supports a growing list of 56 community, rural and critical access hospitals. Those clients that have been on athenaNet for a full year are achieving on average cash collections of 5 percent over baseline, the company said.

[Also: Epic rivals say they are making the CHR switch, too]

“One in three rural hospitals is at financial risk, which says to me they need a partner to help them scale innovation as well as eliminate underperforming processes and traditional software tools,” said Kyle Armbrester, chief product officer at athenahealth. “We’ve been able to successfully tap into a market underserved by current healthcare IT vendors and retain 95 percent of hospital clients who we’ve brought live onto our network.”

It’s not clear if all of the layoffs came from the Watertown headquarters or if some of them occurred at other U.S. or international offices. According to securities filings, athenahealth had 5,305 employees as of July.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com 

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Network Infrastructure, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Michigan HIE

Great Lakes Health Connect offices in Michigan. Photo via Facebook

Top Story
Michigan HIE adds alert tools to show social determinants of health

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Population Health

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

athenahealth layoffs

Photo credit: Google Maps. 

athenahealth lays off hundreds, reorganizes to be leaner
TheDarkOverLord extorting healthcare provider
TheDarkOverLord is extorting another healthcare provider
cybersecurity risks in medical devices
Cybersecurity is top concern in IoT deployments
Pfizer LivingWith

A screen snap of the LivingWith app.

Pfizer follows up successful Quitter's Circle with cancer LivingWith app
Sutter Health hospital opens after wildfires
Sutter Health hospital reopens after California wildfires forced evacuation
HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals
Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Machine Learning
Intel launches new remote care platform

Intel's Mission Campus in Santa Clara, California. Photo via Josh Bancroft

Intel jumps into 'disruptive' remote care market
healthcare security breaches
Healthcare still struggling to detect insider threats, even years after breaches