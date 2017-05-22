Athenahealth to hold 'reverse pitch day' for Silicon Valley entrepreneurs at new incubator

Athenahealth is stepping into Silicon Valley with its new More Disruption Please Labs, a planned day targeting startups that hopes to give them an audience with 200 health IT superstars.

“MDP Labs’ goal is to attract developers and entrepreneurs, and support and fast track the ‘best-of-the-best’ solutions onto athena’s cloud platform,” MDP Labs head Santosh Mohan said. “We want to foster a culture of innovation, fearlessness and agility, and work with like-minded entrepreneurs.”

That will essentially kick off on June 13, when athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush intends to hold a ‘reverse pitch day’ in the new San Francisco facility. The idea being that Bush will pitch interested digital health startups on the largest opportunities and hardest challenges athenahealth faces, according to Mohan.

“We placed MDP Labs in San Francisco -- a prime market for internet-based entrepreneurs -- to join our collective efforts,” Mohan said.

The health IT innovators and entrepreneurs that athenahealth chooses will earn office space, workshops and related events, as well as what Mohan described as unrivaled exposure to the company’s R&D team, senior leadership and a mentor network.

“This is a nationwide call inviting health IT innovators from to apply to join us here in San Francisco to build innovation in health IT,” Mohan said.

