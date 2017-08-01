Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Athenahealth bulks up executive leadership, plans to cut $100 million in costs as part of growth plan

Jonathan Bush to continue as CEO but his roles as president and chairman will be replaced with new hires.
By Bernie Monegain
August 01, 2017
01:29 PM
Share

Athenahealth revealed plans this week to change its executive organizational structure with a broad initiative to ratchet up profitability. Founder Jonathan Bush will continue as CEO but the company is looking to hire for his president and board chairman titles. 

The strategic initiative is seen as a reaction to falling than rising stock prices, rumors that the cloud-based EHR vendor is ripe for a takeover, activist investor Paul Singer’s firm Elliott Associates acquiring nearly 10 percent of athena’s stock, and what Bush has publicly described as uncertainty around healthcare legislation that is bad for business. 

[Also: Athenahealth swings to a profit on 15% revenue jump tied to population health, ambulatory and hospital services]

“Athena is the rare, early stage growth company that has reached $1 billion in revenue. As Athena enters its next stage of growth, it needs a management team and operating plan that can successfully tackle the next stage of growth,” said T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund portfolio manager Henry Ellenbogen. “This plan is a large step in the right direction. Athena can become a market leader and build a durable and sustainable company.” 

In addition to bringing in a new president and chairman, the appraisal spans the company’s operational, financial and governance strategies, Bush said in a statement on Tuesday. The company also plans to roll out initiatives aimed at sharpening athenahealth’s focus by generating cost savings and reinvesting in its highest-value growth areas.

[Also: Athenahealth CFO out as company looks for new leadership amid financial troubles]

Investment firms UBS and Leerink posted positive feedback on athenahealth’s plan. UBS, for its part, said it expects that shifting to a more profit-focused model will help athenahealth reap new opportunities. 

“We are encouraged by the move, the focus on operating margin expansion, and see the changes as largely beneficial for investors,” Leerink stated in its take on the initiative. “And we look forward to additional information and clarity surrounding the cost-cutting initiatives.”

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

How a coffee machine brewed up ransomware and other startling findings in the HIMSS cybersecurity report
coffee machine infected monitors

Coffee machines connected to an internal control room network instead of an isolated network were infected in a factory cyberattack. 

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Athenahealth bulks up executive leadership, plans to cut...
HIMSS scholarship
HIMSS announces innovation scholarship honoring retiring...
Opioid commission

The President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis asked the President to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency on July 31.

Opioid commission calls on Trump for state, federal PDMP...
cyberthreats
Obama's cyber czar: 'We're making the...
Cybersecurity weak points

Target’s HVAC vendors were phished and led to the more than 100 million records breached a few years ago. 

How connecting disparate data sources opens the doors to...
Tom Ridge keynote at HIMSS Security Forum
Former Homeland Secretary Tom Ridge to keynote HIMSS...
Health Catalyst survey population health

Senator McCain gives a thumbs-down not to repeal the ACA on the Senate floor in the early hours of July 28. 

Providers back population health management despite...
patient portals EHRs
How providers and vendors can stop patient portals from...