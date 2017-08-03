Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Athenahealth adds patient relationship management app to its Marketplace

Solutionreach communications tools enable athenahealth’s network of providers to enhance patient experience and productivity.
By Bill Siwicki
August 03, 2017
11:45 AM
athenahealth EHR vendor

athenahealth headquarters in Watertown, Massachusetts

EHR vendor athenahealth has added Solutionreach’s patient relationship management technology to its More Disruption Please program via the athenahealth Marketplace. Physicians in athenahealth’s network can use the communications apps  designed to enhance the patient experience and physician practice productivity.

The Solutionreach system is designed to help clinicians optimize their relationships with patients, which ideally would result in increased loyalty and satisfaction. Through its cloud-based patient relationship management tool, customers can communicate and engage with patients in the ways that make the most sense for them, Solutionreach said, whether that’s through text message, phone calls or e-mail.

[Also: Athenahealth bulks up executive leadership, plans to cut $100 million in costs as part of growth plan]

“Providers need to meet their patients where they are,” said Jim Higgins, CEO of Solutionreach. “With the Solutionreach patient relationship management platform, athenaNet customers have increased access to the tools needed to foster their patient relationships and nurture loyalty.”

Athenahealth offers medical records, revenue cycle management, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services for hospital and ambulatory clients. Its vision, the company said, is to build a national health information backbone to enhance healthcare.

[Also: Epic dominates among providers eyeing an outpatient EHR change, but athenahealth is creeping in]

As a More Disruption Please partner, Solutionreach said it has joined a network of professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren’t working, aren’t good enough, or aren’t advancing the industry and helping providers thrive in the face of industry change.

