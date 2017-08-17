Connected Health

Ascension partners with tech accelerator

The largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. is working to establish a pipeline of early-stage innovators.
By Bill Siwicki
August 17, 2017
03:58 PM
Share
Ascension partners with tech accelerator

Ascension, the largest non-profit health system in the U.S., became the latest hospital to partner with an innovation accelerator when it announced a new partnership with Plug and Play Tech Center. 

Ascension COO Jim Beckmann said the future of healthcare lies in offering greater value and in empowering consumers, and the new deal with Plug and Play gives Ascension another tool in its box to achieve that goal.

[Also: Patricia Maryland to step into CEO post at Ascension]

“This collaboration gives Ascension new opportunities to support our efforts to lead the transformation of healthcare,” said Jim Beckmann, chief operating officer of Ascension Holdings, part of the health system’s solutions division. “Plug and Play Tech Center offers us a defined, targeted method of spotting innovation in healthcare and wellness early on to solve problems and meet evolving consumer needs where, when and how they prefer.”
Plug and Play Tech Center’s Health and Wellness Technology Accelerator connects organizations, corporations and investors with start-ups in the healthcare and wellness industry around subjects including wellness, longevity and digital health.

Each year, the accelerator provides two 12-week intensive programs for some 40 health-related companies, culled from thousands of applicants, Plug and Play explained. These young companies then are connected with sponsoring organizations like Ascension for coaching, mentoring and testing ideas.

[Also: Ascension IT exec: 'Treat IoT security with respect it deserves']

Chris Young, Ascension’s vice president of innovation, said the participating startups may be early-stage with two or three people or more advanced companies. 

Young said Ascension is looking for innovative solutions and ideas to help the national health system deliver compassionate, personalized care, and that this collaboration offers a new way to connect with the best new ideas as they emerge.

“We know healthcare is a very difficult industry to break into as a start-up,” Young said. “We want to break down those barriers to bring exciting ideas and approaches to those we are privileged to serve.” 

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Connected Health, Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

What to know before buying AI-based cybersecurity tools
AI-based cybersecurity tools

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Timeline: How Apple is piecing together its secret healthcare plan
Healthgrades names top hospitals for patient safety in 2017; See the list
Kaiser Permanente CIO Dick Daniels: Consumer-driven model can transform care
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Population Health

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Ascension partners with tech accelerator
Ascension partners with tech accelerator
AI tech for hospitals
The next big thing in AI, emotional intelligence, could...

Photo via Martin Falbisoner

ONC, AHRQ would see budgets slashed under proposed House...
population health platform

A screensnap from MAP Behavioral Health Management.

MAP Health adopts health language system for population...
telehealth helps with ER wait times
New York hospitals say telehealth helped slash ER wait...
Tom Ridge talks Trump’s cyber team, the ongoing digital...

Marian J. Ball, senior adviser at IBM Research, accepts a Most Influential Women in Health IT Award at HIMSS17.

Nominations for HIMSS Most Influential Women in Health...
NIH precision medicine project
NIH gives nod to Vibrent Health for precision medicine...