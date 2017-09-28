Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence cardiac imaging tech firm raises $25 million

Analytics 4 Life’s AI technology is designed to help physicians assess the presence of coronary artery disease without radiation, contrast agents or cardiac stress.
By Bill Siwicki
September 28, 2017
Analytics 4 Life has completed a $25 million investment round to advance its artificial intelligence cardiac imaging technology. 

The company’s cardiac imaging technology is under clinical investigation to help physicians assess the presence of coronary artery disease using intrinsic signals scanned from the body --  without radiation, contrast agents or cardiac stress.

Artificial intelligence is continuing to gain momentum in healthcare generally and imaging in particular. Last week, for instance, the University of Virginia Health System said it is seeing early success with AI software from a different vendor, Zebra Medical Vision, to pinpoint cases human radiologists sometimes miss. 

[Also: Combination of PACS and AI helps uncover what radiologists sometimes miss]

Analytics4Life said the funding will help it develop the diagnostic tool, which is based on mathematics and physics combined with cloud computing and artificial intelligence, which will be less risky than the current diagnostic methods. 

The first application of this technology is CorVista, a non-invasive, physician-directed diagnostic test that aims to identify the presence of coronary artery disease without radiation or cardiac stress.

[Also: How AI is transforming healthcare and solving problems in 2017]

CorVista is designed to scan signals naturally emitted by the body with a synchronous array of seven sensors on Analytics 4 Life’s proprietary collection device. After the signals are acquired, the signal package is transmitted to the cloud where it is analyzed by a machine learning algorithm to generate a unique image and a heart model indicating areas of potential heart disease associated with the presence of coronary artery disease.

The results of the test are displayed on a secure physician web portal that, in combination with a patient’s medical history, risk factors and symptoms, are used by the interpreting physician to recommend further treatment.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

