Clinical

Apps for evidence-based medicine help physicians engage patients in shared decision-making

Smartphone software programs from the likes of athenahealth’s Epocrates, Doximity, Medscape, Wolters Kluwer and others are giving both clinicians and patients more confidence in diagnosis and treatment options.
By Bill Siwicki
December 18, 2017
09:45 AM
Share

A sampling of medical reference apps from tech vendors on the market today.

Manish Naik, MD, recently examined a patient in his office who was reluctant to get a flu vaccine because of a history of egg allergy. Naik conducted a quick search through his medical reference app and reviewed study data with the patient on the safety of flu vaccination in patients with egg allergy.
 
After seeing the latest study data and guidelines, the patient agreed to get both the flu and pneumonia vaccines. Because the patient’s underlying medical conditions placed him at higher risk for complications from flu or pneumonia, he received an important treatment directly because of quick and easy access to good data, said Naik, chief medical information officer and a practicing internist at Austin Regional Clinic.

Various app players

A variety of tech vendors offer medical reference apps on the market. These include Doximity, DynaMed Mobile, athenahealth’s Epocrates, Figure 1, Isabel, Medscape, Pepid and Read by QxMD.

Just this past September, Epic System’s Haiku app for iPhones started providing Doximity members one-touch dialing of patients through Epic’s mobile EHR. The integration between Doximity Dialer and Haiku also makes it possible for doctors to access patient records and communicate with patients from their mobile phones without exposing their personal phone number.

Medical reference apps promote the practice of evidence-based medicine and give both patients and providers confidence in the diagnosis and treatment plans being chosen, Naik said. 

The software helps him function in ways that are both more cost-effective and lead to less overall utilization of medical resources by avoidance of unnecessary diagnostic testing and consultation with specialists for knowledge gaps.

Austin Regional Clinic uses the UpToDate medical reference app from Wolters Kluwer. The material, for primary care and 25 specialties, is written by 6,000 physician authors around the world. Individual subscriptions start at $499. 

Wolters Kluwer said UpToDate is visited more than 1 million times per day and in those visits, 30 percent of the time a clinician changes their diagnosis, making a more accurate, evidence-based decision.

Integrated with EHR workflow

Naik can access his medical reference app via his smartphone, laptop or desktop. And the egg-allergic patient is just one of the many people he has engaged in shared decision-making. 

“The flexibility of using it on multiple devices allows me to access information on the go,” he said. “It is integrated into our EHR workflow. Healthcare providers can access it directly from the electronic health record.”

In scenarios where Naik has had to tell a patient he would take time to research the problem and follow up with them later, he now has been able to do a quick contemporaneous search for information during a visit. 

As a result, the patient is saved from having to make another visit or phone call -- and Naik doesn’t have homework to do after a visit.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Decision Support, Mobile
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

VA Cerner EHR
Top Story
VA will require Cerner to prioritize interoperability in EHR upgrade

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Apple reveals plans to put health records on the iPhone
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Business Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital cuts readmission

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Credit: UCSF

San Francisco hospital cuts readmissions using email to coordinate care
Penn Medicine AI
Penn Medicine data scientist gives lessons for applying AI to precision medicine
Black book cybersecurity report
Black Book: 84% of hospitals lack a dedicated security leader
white house banned words
Our view: White House banning words can’t kill medical innovation
Epic EHR precision medicine clinical workflow
Precision medicine tool in EHR helps clinical workflow

A sampling of medical reference apps from tech vendors on the market today.

Evidence-based apps help physicians engage patients
ONC posts patient-data matching best practices framework
ONC posts patient-data matching best practices framework
AHIMA releases 17 steps to cybersecurity as attacks increase
AHIMA releases 17 steps to cybersecurity as attacks increase