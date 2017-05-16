Apple pays $200 million to buy 'dark data' expert Lattice

Apple has confirmed its $200 million acquisition, which was first reported by TechCrunch, giving it a new entry in “dark data” analytics.

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,” the company said.

Menlo Park, California-based Lattice Data grew from a Stanford research project called DeepDive. Today, the co-founders of Lattice – Eric Koslow and CEO Jack Altman – are building on the DeepDive platform. Their stated mission is,“To unlock the value in dark data for critical real-world problems.”

[Also: Apple buys personal health record startup Gliimpse for undisclosed price]

So-called “Dark Data” refers to massive amounts of unstructured data, still uncategorized, unanalyzed and unorganized.

Lattice’s work is focused on bringing order to these mounds of raw data.

According to the company’s website, DeepDive is aimed at extracting value from various dark data sources, serving, as the firm's site explains, as a "programming and execution framework for statistical inference, which allows us to solve data cleaning, extraction, and integration problems jointly."

Lattice executives also seem confident of their machine-learning skills.

“We continuously push the envelope on machine learning speed and scale with our bleeding-edge systems research,” they write on their website. “For years, we have been building systems and applications that involve billions of webpages, thousands of machines, and terabytes of data.”

There is no word yet on Apple’s intentions for Lattice.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn