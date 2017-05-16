Analytics

Apple pays $200 million to buy 'dark data' expert Lattice

Lattice’s work is focused on bringing order to these mounds of raw, unstructured data.
By Bernie Monegain
May 16, 2017
01:42 PM
Share
apple buys lattice dark data

Apple has confirmed its $200 million acquisition, which was first reported by TechCrunch, giving it a new entry in “dark data” analytics.

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,” the company said.

Menlo Park, California-based Lattice Data grew from a Stanford research project called DeepDive. Today, the co-founders of Lattice – Eric Koslow and CEO Jack Altman – are building on the DeepDive platform. Their stated mission is,“To unlock the value in dark data for critical real-world problems.”

[Also: Apple buys personal health record startup Gliimpse for undisclosed price]

So-called “Dark Data” refers to massive amounts of unstructured data, still uncategorized, unanalyzed and unorganized.

Lattice’s work is focused on bringing order to these mounds of raw data.

According to the company’s website, DeepDive is aimed at extracting value from various dark data sources, serving, as the firm's site explains, as a "programming and execution framework for statistical inference, which allows us to solve data cleaning, extraction, and integration problems jointly."

Lattice executives also seem confident of their machine-learning skills.

“We continuously push the envelope on machine learning speed and scale with our bleeding-edge systems research,” they write on their website. “For years, we have been building systems and applications that involve billions of webpages, thousands of machines, and terabytes of data.”

There is no word yet on Apple’s intentions for Lattice.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Analytics
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Despite ransomware siege, 80% of consumers trust healthcare with their data
healthcare data and ransomware

Most Read

AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
Soon-Shiong debuts AI, cloud platform, says FDA gives nod to cancer vaccine (UPDATED)

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

EHRs
Privacy & Security
Analytics

Video

Real-world advice on analytics for value-based care
Leonard, D’Avolio, Harvard professor and CEO of Cyft
Moving beyond the hype of machine learning
Vik Nagjee, VP and CTO for global healthcare solutions at Pure Storage
As big data keeps getting bigger, tips for surviving and thriving
Jamie Lam, University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine
Shadow IT poses security challenges, but good communication can help

More Stories

#HealthyTechTalk Explores State of Digital Health...
Premise Health picks Epic EHR
One more for Epic: Premise Health picks vendor for...
DDoS attacks on healthcare
Denial-of-service attacks on healthcare poised to explode
Adaptive authentication to fight cybercrime
Adaptive authentication can help healthcare fight...
apple buys lattice dark data
Apple pays $200 million to buy 'dark data'...
Cognitive clinical science Leigh Williams
Clinical cognitive science is healthcare’s new tipping...
El Camino Hospital predictive analytics
How predictive analytics, telehealth helped one hospital...
Bryan Bennett healthcare big data
Healthcare analytics leadership, it's complicated