Apple files patent for blood pressure monitoring device

The patent description is a tweak on the standard-of-care inflatable blood pressure cuff, built into a wearable that might be smaller, connected and sport a touchscreen.
By Jonah Comstock
June 12, 2018
04:30 PM
Share
Apple files patent blood pressure monitoring

A diagram of the pending patent. 

patent application filed by Apple, for a (possibly Bluetooth-connected) wearable blood pressure monitor, became public last week and was brought to light by The Verge

The application is interesting for how uninteresting it is: though it's very broad, what it describes seems to be a slight tweak on the standard-of-care inflatable blood pressure cuff, built into a wearable that might be smaller, might be connected, and might sport a touchscreen.

Patents and patent applications are best taken with a grain of salt, especially for a company with the resources of Apple. Many companies operate on a better-safe-than-sorry mentality and many technology patents never see the light of day as commercial products.

But this patent is still interesting for a couple of reasons. For one thing, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said in the past that he's not interested in FDA-cleared devices, that was prior to Apple's involvement in the FDA Pre-Cert program. The possibility of fast-tracking devices could change Apple's calculus on whether it's worth it to venture into FDA-cleared hardware.

For another thing, this is at least the third Apple patent that's come to light that deals specifically with blood pressure, which suggests it's an area the company has at least a passing interest in. Last August, Apple was granted a patent for a technique for detecting blood pressure index using the front-facing camera, the ambient light sensor, the proximity sensor, or a special electrode built into the device. In October, another patent application came to light, this one using wrist-worn accelerometer and photo-plethysmogram sensors to calculate a blood pressure value from the pulse transit time.

Both those patents were initially filed in 2015. This latest one was filed in 2016.

The news comes after a week of Apple announcements at the company's annual developer gathering, WWDC. While healthcare didn't take center stage at the conference, there was still a good deal of news trickling out.

Twitter: @JonahComstock
Email the writer: jonah.comstock@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Medical Devices, Mobile
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Kaspersky yanks Europol participation

U.S. intelligence agencies testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on May 11 about their lack of confidence in Kaspersky software. Credit: C-span

Top Story
EU calls Kaspersky software 'malicious'

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
5 ways Amazon could disrupt healthcare
Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list
Next-gen EHRs: Epic, Allscripts and others reveal future of electronic health records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Mobile
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Video

Using EHR data to glean insights and improve care
Now it's getting interesting: Using EHR data to glean insights and improve care
The Dutch Ministry of Health interoperability plan
The Dutch Ministry of Health is taking a hard stance on interoperability
Why patient-to-patient support makes all the difference
Why patient-to-patient support makes all the difference
Lucien Engelen, director of the Radboud Innovation Center in the Netherlands
It's not about technology, it's about culture

More Stories

Countess of Chester Hospital chooses Cerner in 15-year EHR deal

Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England. Credit: Google Maps

UK hospital signs 15-year EHR deal with Cerner
Automating workflows to improve care coordination
Automating workflows to improve care coordination
Halifax Health integrates EHR, cloud decision support, communications to combat sepsis
Halifax Health integrates EHR to combat sepsis
UCHealth to create innovation center in Denver

Credit: Google Maps

UCHealth to create innovation center in Denver to focus on the hospital room of the future
New York's Healthix HIE sending clinical info alerts without patient consent

An Intersystems presentation about how it works with Healthix Essential Alerts. Credit: YouTube

New York's Healthix HIE sending caregivers clinical info alerts without patient consent
Bryan Medical Center to deploy Cerner scheduling tool

Bryan Medical Center West campus. Credit: Google Maps

Bryan Medical Center to deploy Cerner scheduling tool
next-gen data management in healthcare
Next-gen data: FHIR APIs, AI and genomics, tech is changing fast
Apple files patent blood pressure monitoring

A diagram of the pending patent. 

Apple files patent for blood pressure monitoring device