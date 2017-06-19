Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM chiefs head to White House for tech meeting

Several top Silicon Valley executives including Apple’s Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos from Amazon, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella – and more are headed to the White House today for the first meeting of the American Technology Council.

The council was created by President Donald Trump last month, and more than 20 members are expected to be on hand Monday.

The agenda appears to be wide-ranging – and not limited to healthcare. But healthcare is likely to receive plenty of attention, especially following reports last week that Apple is working on technology that would gather personal health records together in one place – the iPhone.

Apple has not confirmed those plans, first reported by CNBC, but it did not deny them either. Moreover, it has hired a couple of digital leaders who may be working on the project.

There are likely to be discussions also about the technology in other parts of government. The federal government spends more than $80 billion a year on IT. Many of the government’s information systems are considered outdated and inefficient.

Today’s meeting will be led by Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law.

Trump created the American Technology Council by executive order signed on May 1, calling for an overhaul of technology across government.

