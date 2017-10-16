Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Anthem to build new technology center in Atlanta

Anthem Technology Center will create new capabilities to enhance the consumer healthcare experience, help improve quality and lower healthcare costs, insurer says.
By Susan Morse
October 16, 2017
03:25 PM
Share
Anthem builds new tech center

Anthem is building a 21-story health IT hub in Atlanta that will hold about 3,000 multi-disciplinary IT professionals.

The Anthem Technology Center will create new capabilities that will enhance the consumer healthcare experience, help improve the quality of care, and lower healthcare costs, Anthem said. 

Anthem affiliate Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia has entered into a build-to-suit agreement with Portman Holdings for the development of an approximately 352,000 square-foot building in midtown.

Construction is planned to begin in January 2018 with an expected completion in two years.

“We are thrilled to announce this collaboration with Portman Holdings in the construction of this ultramodern building that is designed to inspire cooperation and creativity and enable us to work smarter in an effort to transform healthcare through modernization, digitization, and innovation with the ultimate goal of delivering a better, more personalized experience for members of Anthem’s affiliated health plans,” said Tom Miller, Anthem senior vice president and chief information officer.

The hub will be located in Tech Square, a highly concentrated area known as an innovation hotbed. The area includes research facilities, incubators, technology startups and the Georgia Institute of Technology campus.

The new technology center is expected to create 1,800 jobs in Atlanta.

The city is already home to Anthem’s Innovation Studio, which has designed smart videos to greet consumers with a personalized welcome when they log into their plan website.

It has also ramped up remote monitoring and disease management.

The technology allows caregivers to be better connected with consumers and to track their health. This can be as simple as a reminder to take medications or to remotely monitor blood pressure.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Predictive analytics in healthcare
Top Story
Predictive analytics can spot patients not taking their medicine

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
5 ways hospitals can use data analytics

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Imaging
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

National Committee for Quality Assurance even

Peggy O’Kane, founder and president of the National Committee for Quality Assurance. 

Cost is top threat to care quality, and fixing that can repair our broken healthcare system
risky Wi-Fi connections
DHS: KRACK vulnerability puts every Wi-Fi connection at risk
Anthem builds new tech center
Anthem to build new technology center in Atlanta

A screen snap explaining the Integrated Health Model Initiative. Photo via AMA

AMA initiative calls for common data model, uniting providers, health IT firms

Pine Rest Campus Clinic in Grand Rapids. Photo via pinerest.org

Michigan-based psychiatric hospital picks Epic for EHR, data sharing

Providence Health and Services's Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Amy Compton-Phillips, MD. Photo via providence.org

Real-time analytics key to Providence Health’s 'value infrastructure'

Sagittal MRI with contrast of a glioblastoma. Photo via ChristarasA

Mount Sinai, Sema4 data scientists tout brain cancer breakthrough
physician burnout
Fighting physician burnout: How tech can undo the damage done by EHRs