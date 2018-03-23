Aneesh Chopra to keynote HIMSS and Health 2.0 inaugural Dev4Health event

HIMSS and Health 2.0 are kicking off the first Dev4Health event in Cleveland on April 30 and May 1, 2018.

“The overarching theme is community and code,” said Adam Culbertson, Innovator-in-Residence at HIMSS. “The event is designed to allow tech innovators to share, connect, empower and build.”

Former US CTO Aneesh Chopra is slated to deliver the opening keynote and more than 20 experts will also take the stage to share insights about a range of topics including open tools in the U.S. healthcare system, the interface revolution, APIs, the decentralization future of healthcare.

In addition to Chopra, expert speakers include Intermountain Chief Medical Informatics Officer Stan Huff, MD, Cleveland Clinic Innovation Chief Medical Director William Morris, Cleveland Clinic Senior Director of HIT Communication Sonja O’Malley and Verily’s Health IT Ecosystem Lead Josh Mandel, among many others.

To that end, Dev4Health features breakout sessions on open APIs, hardware and sensors, the SMART toolbox, healthcare developer programs at Allscripts, athenahealth and Intersystems, designing technologies with the healthcare end user in mind, and cutting through the hype of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Culberston said that the new event sprouted out of an API symposium at HIMSS two years ago with about 100 attendees then bloomed into an event at the Developer Innovatin Lab at HIMSS18 Developer Innovation Lab, which more than 1,000 people attended.

“Dev4health is a response to overwhelming demand of HIMSS members and attendees to understand the latest technology from Open APIs and FHIR to the latest in machine learning and data science,” Culbertson said. “The goal is support the great work that is already being done.”

Dev4Health is scheduled for April 30 and May 1, 2018, at the HIMSS Innovation Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Register here.

