Interoperability

Aneesh Chopra on the future of FHIR: It's starting to come together

The former U.S. CTO says healthcare is entering an upgrade cycle to more modern technology en route to democratizing health data.
By Bill Siwicki
August 02, 2017
10:19 AM
Share
future of FHIR

FHIR signals what may be the future of healthcare, and certainly what many wish that to be: An IT ecosystem where systems within an organization and between organizations can easily share data in a plug-and-play fashion.

Healthcare as an industry is admittedly not there yet but thanks to the emerging Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources standard, that picture is moving from an abstract vision to a more concrete reality.

“Now we are entering an upgrade cycle where we no longer have to wait years and years for the next piece of health information to move,” said Aneesh Chopra, the former U.S. chief technology officer and current president of CareJourney. “We are now moving to a more modern technology stack that will dramatically increase cycle time to get information into the hands of people who can make the most sense of it.”

[Also: HL7 publishes a new version of its FHIR specification]

That’s important because data transfer in healthcare today is messy. Two different healthcare organizations trying to exchange information typically require a custom configured data transfer. So, for example, there has been nothing quite like HTTP with the Internet, where everyone knows that when you type a certain combination of letters, a specific action will happen.

The FHIR specification is progressing. Vendors are supporting it. Developers can layer in the API to more easily transfer data. So what does the future hold?

Democratized health data.

[Also: FHIR holds big promise for interoperability, but will need to coexist with other standards for the foreseeable future]

“FHIR is a common language to request medications, problem lists, a list of folks in the care team, that which the government has regulated, the common clinical data set,” Chopra said. “This democratizes access so even developers with very limited healthcare experience can more rapidly build what is in the best interest of patients. The FHIR API is really about democratizing access to healthcare – a common language and a universal plug.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

How Princeton Community Hospital survived the global Petya attack

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Photograph by Armin Kübelbeck via Wikimedia Commons

Petya cyberattack halts Merck production, hurts profits
OIG warns EHR vendors
OIG warns EHR vendors it will 'vigilantly'...
Ransomware attacks

Unintended disclosure – such as misdirected faxes and emails – continued to drive the majority of healthcare breaches, Beazley said.

Ransomware attacks rise, accidental breaches most common...
Blockchain in healthcare
Blockchain eyed for potential use cases in revenue cycle
eClinicalWorks new client

Iowa-based Cedar Valley Medical Specialists is eClinicalWorks' newest client.

eClinicalWorks scoops up new client for EHR, population...
future of FHIR
Aneesh Chopra on the future of FHIR: It's starting...
top telehealth platforms
Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs...
IoT security legislation
Senators propose bill to boost IoT cybersecurity