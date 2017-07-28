Privacy & Security

Analysts agree: Cyberthreats trigger need to upgrade to Windows 10

With older versions of the operating system recently proven vulnerable to Petya, WannaCry and other new attacks, Gartner and Forrester say it’s time to adopt Microsoft’s latest OS.
By Bill Siwicki
July 28, 2017
11:24 AM
Share
upgrade to Windows 10

You know how conventional wisdom suggests holding off as long as possible before upgrading to the newest Windows operating system? Well, both Gartner and Forrester Research have bucked that and now recommended upgrading to Windows 10 sooner rather than later. 

While analysts typically tell clients to patch existing operating systems, particularly after big attacks, it’s not all that often two major firms come out and recommend upgrading to a new WIndows OS — let alone for security reasons. Let’s take a look at why. 

For starters, Microsoft has employed a slightly new security strategy. 
 
“With Windows 10, Microsoft has added several new built-in security features, as it has in previous releases,” said Gartner vice president Peter Firstbrook. “However, Windows 10 also introduced a much more aggressive end-point protection platform and endpoint detection and response strategy that more directly challenges the incumbent EPP and EDR market leaders.”
 
Microsoft also moved from monthly security updates to an ongoing stream of fixes with WIndows 10, Firstbrook added.
 
“This enables customers to get security fixes in a timelier manner, ensuring user devices will stay up to date and more secure,” he said. “As a result of these changes, deployments of Windows 10 on new PCs are primarily driven by security improvements.” 

Gartner rival Forrester surveyed IT decision makers and found that 51 percent said they are upgrading to Windows 10 for security reasons. 

“Highlights include better integration between the operating system and the underlying hardware -- the result of collaboration between Microsoft, Intel and hardware partners,” Forrester principal analyst David Johnson said. 
 
For example, a unified extensible firmware interface (UEFI) secure boot. Some ransomware attacks, such as Petya, work by altering the operating system boot loader. Secure boot in Windows 10 detects this anomaly and stops the boot process, preventing the drive from being encrypted by the ransomware.
 
“There are also kernel-level improvements in Windows 10,” Johnson explained. “Kernel randomization and non-executable kernel regions protect the integrity of the core of the operating system, and have proven effective against previously unknown exploits.”

Windows 10 also features what is known as application space improvements.
 
“Device Guard prevents untrusted apps from running, and App Locker blocks execution of unsigned binaries on older hardware that can’t take advantage of Device Guard,” Johnson explained.

Gartner, it’s worth noting, has recommended in the past that clients skip specific versions of Windows — notably 8.1 and Vista before that — and Forrester published a report in 2013 projecting that Windows 8 would never become a standard enterprise OS. 

So don’t write off this recent advice about upgrading to Windows 10 as simple plugs for Microsoft. 

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

eClinicalWorks CEO Girish Navani speaks: 'This chapter has to be closed'
eClinicalWorks electronic health record

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

cloud security in healthcare
The cloud is changing IT workflows. Here's how
universal patient ID manager
Experian Health, MongoDB partner on universal patient ID...
Nuance Petya attack
Nuance says majority of clients back online after Petya...
cerner Q2 bookings
Cerner posts all-time high of $1.6 billion in second...
FDA digital health pre-certification program
FDA opens applications for digital health pre-...
needle-free blood draw
Intermountain Healthcare commits to needle-free...
upgrade to Windows 10
Analysts agree: Cyberthreats trigger need to upgrade to...
One-third of eClinicalWorks customers prepping to switch EHR vendors, KLAS says
One-third of eClinicalWorks customers prepping to switch...