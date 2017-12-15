Government & Policy

AMIA, Pew: Congress must fund ONC EHR reporting program

The informatics group also sent a letter to Congress earlier in the week about its concern the tax bill will slash the stipend for graduate students studying health informatics.
By Jessica Davis
December 15, 2017
11:34 AM
Share

The Pew Charitable Trusts and American Medical Informatics Association are pressing Congress on its cuts to the Office of the National Coordinator, which will prevent the agency from implementing the EHR reporting program required by the 21st Century Cures Act.

The Cures Act requires the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to establish an EHR reporting program to measure a platform’s usability, security and interoperability – among other functions. The mandate was designed to help providers choose the right EHR platform for their organizations.

[Also: CMS chief medical officer: We must develop new skills for EHR usability and human-centered design]

However, in October, Deputy National Coordinator for Health Information Technology Jon White, MD, told the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that ONC won’t be able to meet that requirement.

The letter – sent by AMIA Vice President for Public Policy Jeffery Smith and Pew Manager of Health IT Ben Moscovitch – asks Congress to make sure ONC has the required funds to implement these provisions.

The requirement “will provide greater transparency to clinicians and hospitals that the technology they purchase is interoperable and usable,” Smith and Moscovitch wrote. “This provision also has the potential to reduce clinician burden, support care coordination among healthcare providers and improve patient safety.”

Further, the reporting program will give developers and providers better information to improve EHR development purchasing implementation and customization.

AMIA also sent a letter to Congress earlier this week, expressing concern that the Republican tax overhaul could dissuade graduate students from pursuing careers in healthcare informatics due to tuition waivers.

The concern with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are provisions that would whittle the stipend for graduate students majoring in health informatics down from $30,000 a year to less than $20,000 under the bill.

The amount would make “graduate studies impossible for many students who have no other means of financial support,” AMIA President and CEO Douglas Frisma, MD, and AMIA Board Chair Thomas Payne, MD, wrote.

“As health informatics students graduate from highly respected schools in biology, medicine and computing-related fields, we anticipate that a disincentive of this magnitude would drive potential students from pursuing graduate research,” they wrote.

The result of which would be “a deleterious effect across both academia and industry, which increasingly relies on high-quality graduate training,” they added. As the health industry increasingly relies on IT, the profession requires a supply of well-trained professionals.

Healthcare IT staffing already is facing a shortage, much like the rest of the country. Security positions are facing an even greater workforce shortage, as the recent HHS Cybersecurity Task Force report found one out of three organizations don’t have a dedicated security leader.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

ONC posts patient-data matching best practices framework
Top Story
ONC posts patient-data matching best practices framework

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Epic sued over millions in alleged anesthesia over-billing; Company stands by system
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

AHIMA releases 17 steps to cybersecurity as attacks increase
AHIMA releases 17 steps to cybersecurity as attacks increase
Siemens Healthineers buys Fast Track Diagnostics for precision medicine tech

Credit: Salesforce.com

Salesforce, Geneia partner on pop health, value-based app
Groups demand Congress fund EHR reporting program
Best Hospital IT Department 2017
Virginia Hospital Center's Epic secret: Staff satisfaction matters
Best Hospital IT Department 2017
University of Missouri Health Care: IT is an innovation hub, not a cost center
Best Hospital IT Department 2017
Valley Children's tunes predictive analytics, telehealth for kids
Best Hospital IT Department 2017
Change management essentials: Illinois Health and its C-suite, IT alignment