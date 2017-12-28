Americans view healthcare policy as top concern, above tax reform and terrorism

As 2017 draws to a close, a new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that healthcare worries both Democrat and Republican citizens. That includes hospital employees and patients all over the United States.

The environment, immigration, education, and terrorism loom large for many. Also, poll responders view the Commander in Chief as unsuccessful in fulfilling his campaign promises. There’s also racism, terrorism and unemployment to worry about.

Yet, of all those worrisome topics that keep Americans up at night, there is one that stands out for both Democrats and Republicans alike: healthcare.

Hospital executives should take note that healthcare is the top issue for 54 percent of Democrats and 41 percent of Republicans. Only immigration bested healthcare among Republicans, with 42 percent of Republican participants ranking it as their biggest concern; just 20 percent of Democrats listed immigration among their top five concerns.

Independents, on the other hand, also put healthcare atop their worry column.

Democrats and Republicans do see eye-to-eye on a more micro-level, the survey showed. Similar numbers of Democrats and Republicans express optimism about the way things are going in their own state and local community.

Additional telling facts: Republicans are three times as likely as Democrats to express optimism about the way things are going across the country (43 percent vs. 13 percent) and about twice as likely to express optimistic views about the way leaders are currently chosen (43 percent vs. 17 percent), our system of government (40 percent vs. 21 percent), and the state of politics in this country (23 percent vs. 10 percent).

Interviews for the survey were conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, 2017, with adults age 18 and over. The survey was conducted in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Panel members were randomly drawn from AmeriSpeak and 1,444 completed the survey — 1,286 on the web and 158 via telephone.

