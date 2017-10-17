Telehealth

American Well, Medtronic partner for combined telehealth and remote patient monitoring

The partnership is designed to enable a complete telehealth system focused on the unique needs of the complex, chronic, co-morbid patient population.
By Bill Siwicki
October 17, 2017
03:17 PM
Share
telehealth and remote patient monitoring

Remote patient monitoring company Medtronic’s Medtronic Care Management Services business is partnering with telemedicine technology and services vendor American Well to enable a complete telehealth system focused on the unique needs of the complex, chronic, co-morbid patient population.

The businesses will work together to enable patient access to American Well’s telemedicine services on Medtronic Care Management Services’ video-enabled platforms, and to allow bi-directional data flow between the two parties.

[Also: Covenant Health adds telemedicine services at 4 skilled nursing facilities]

The telehealth system will provide information from Medtronic Care Management Services’ remote patient monitoring to clinicians performing consultations using American Well’s telemedicine capabilities, and enable information from these telemedicine visits to be included in Medtronic Care Management Services’ clinical management software.

The partnership is designed to provide greater patient access to their care team while improving clinician access to the critical information needed when making care decisions – especially as they evaluate opportunities for early intervention, the companies explained.

[Also: Proposed rule would let VA caregivers practice telemedicine across state lines]

“Providing care to complex, chronic, co-morbid populations requires access to, and coordination between, multiple clinical specialties,” said Sheri Dodd, vice president and general manager, Medtronic Care Management Services. “Our work together will help clinicians gain a more complete view of a patient’s health status when making care decisions, and will help ensure access to information from telemedicine interactions is available to the broader care team while the patient remains in their own home.”

The use of telehealth solutions is increasing in part due to the increasingly complex, chronic, co-morbid patient population, whose multiple disease diagnoses require ongoing attention from several clinical specialties, and whose care drives more than 70 percent of total U.S. healthcare spending, the companies explained.

“This will help clinicians more effectively manage patients while providing patients with flexible access to expert care when they most need it,” said Ido Schoenberg, CEO of American Well. “These new capabilities will serve clients of both Medtronic Care Management Services and American Well, enhancing the capabilities available to health plans, major health systems, and other customers pursuing more efficient care of complex patients.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Telehealth
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

National Committee for Quality Assurance even

Peggy O’Kane, founder and president of the National Committee for Quality Assurance. 

Top Story
Cost is top threat to care quality, and fixing that can repair our broken healthcare system

Most Read

Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations
Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list
Healthcare Innovation: How 2016 trends are already evolving
Chronic care management: Is the $50 billion market more hype than reality?
New York hospital says telehealth helped slash ER wait times, enhance care
The top five myths of telehealth

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Imaging
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

EHR-related malpractice claims
EHR-related malpractice claims are rising, and risk-mitigation strategies more important than ever
Northwell Health and Amazon Alexa
Amazon Alexa skill from Northwell Health points users to nearby ERs, away from long waits
Next-generation sequencing is bringing precision medicine into the clinical realm
telehealth and remote patient monitoring
American Well, Medtronic partner for combined telehealth and remote patient monitoring
Immunization tracking method
HIMSS-IIP testing tool gets green light as alternative to ONC-approved method
Allscripts and Zocdoc
Allscripts links up with Zocdoc appointment scheduling tech
Veterans Affairs’ Secretary David Shulkin
Report: VA Secretary Shulkin interviewed for HHS secretary role
epic ehr, cvs drug prices
Epic, CVS hope analytics partnership will rein in drug prices