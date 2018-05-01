American Well embeds telehealth into EHR workflows with AW11

New version of the company's software aims to make it easier for acute care providers to order up virtual consults.
By Mike Miliard
May 01, 2018
12:56 PM
Share
telehealth EHR workflows

American Well launched new telehealth technology on Tuesday dubbed AW11 at the American Telemedicine Association Annual Conference and Expo. 

The new version comes one day after American Well announced its acquisition of Avizia, with plans to broaden its offerings in the acute care space, with new software workflows for some 40 clinical specialties, including telestroke and tele-behavioral health.

Now, with the release of AW11, American Well said it's making another move for hospitals to offer remote consults, with a redesigned user interface, and more telemedicine capabilities designed for inpatient settings.

Most notably, the new software offers a direct embed option to integrate telehealth visits directly into hospitals' electronic health records, enabling physicians to continue their clinical documenting without disrupting their workflow.

The new app has a more appealing and intuitive visual design, according to American Well, and offers automated enrollment help providers more easily use the technology. It also offers what the company calls a "global home" feature gives physicians a way to see patients from across different practices, exchanging services system to system. 

"Telehealth is expanding rapidly by way of consumer adoption," said American Well CEO Roy Schoenberg, MD. "As a result, there's a heightened sense of urgency to tighten the integration into provider workflows, as the two are so deeply intertwined.”

Schoenberg said that, as telehealth continues its evolution "from an urgent care consumer app to an ecosystem where clinical services are distributed digitally, deep assimilation into the provider day-to-day reality, supporting systems and practicing lifestyle becomes pivotal for adoption and growth."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Patient Engagement, Population Health, Telehealth, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Amazon Apple healthcare
Top Story
Amazon, Apple only part of ‘seismic change’ coming to healthcare

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Connected Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

NIH precision medicine

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Credit: Google Maps

Biobank to store samples from NIH's precision medicine initiative
Cryptomining
Cryptomining: What to know about new cyberthreat surpassing ransomware
KRACK Wi-Fi flaw puts medical devices at risk

A screensnap of a KRACK attack. Credit: YouTube

KRACK Wi-Fi flaw puts medical devices at risk
cybersecurity threats
U.K. NHS to improve cybersecurity with Windows 10 migration
telehealth EHR workflows
American Well embeds telehealth into EHR workflows with AW11
Mayo Clinic EHR
Mayo Clinic CIO explains breaking $1B EHR and IT modernization rollout barrier
Predictive analytics in healthcare

Michael Johnson, a decision support data scientist at St. Charles Health System, will be speaking at the HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum on June 13.

Tips for doing DIY predictive analytics right
opioid crisis prescription drug monitoring programs
Why aren’t PDMPs more effective?