Ambra expands cloud-based image sharing with Atrius Health, Envision Radiology

Ambra Health announced that Atrius Health and Envision Radiology both picked its imaging management service.

The cloud-based tools will enable Atrius and Envision to exchange radiology images within their health systems. Ambra said its platform offers vendor neutral archive (VNA) capabilities and a diagnostic viewer user experience.

“The cloud is increasingly seen as the best path forward for advancing technology-driven business strategies, efficiently bringing new applications and infrastructure on board, developing new innovation, reducing costs, and improving business and IT agility,” according to research published by the Business Performance and Innovation Network.

While the BPI Network’s report involves a broad spectrum of industries, that is proving true in healthcare as well and that includes enterprise imaging.

A new report from Reaction Data, meanwhile, suggests that hospitals purchasing practices when it comes to imaging technologies are starting to shift toward a best-of-breed approach, rather than opting for a single vendor for all their radiology needs.

The report found that in 2016, for instance, 92 percent of the 269 imaging professionals Reaction Data queried indicated a preference for working with just one vendor but that fell to 77 percent in 2017.

“Almost two-thirds of Directors of Radiology and Imaging prefer the simplicity of working with a single vendor, while over half of Radiologists instead prefer the functionality and possibilities of using multiple vendors for their PACS and VNA,” according to the report.

Atrius Health’s Administrative Director of Radiology Ray Wilburn said the Ambra service enables clinicians to access imaging done within the region ahead of appointments. “The scheduling staff is able to provide the prior even before the patient walks in the door, saving valuable staff time and reducing redundancies,” Wilburn said.

Jeff Emery, CIO of Envision Radiology, added that the cloud-based VNA and image exchange has helped the diagnostic practice “phase out the need for costly and time-consuming image transfer via CDs,” when exchanging images with surgeons and specialists.

