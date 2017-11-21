Cloud Computing

Ambra expands cloud-based image sharing with Atrius Health, Envision Radiology

With an eye on eliminating pesky CD transfers for large radiological images, the providers are moving to the cloud for Vendor Neutral Archiving and image exchange.
By Tom Sullivan
November 21, 2017
02:32 PM
Share

Ambra Health announced that Atrius Health and Envision Radiology both picked its imaging management service.

The cloud-based tools will enable Atrius and Envision to exchange radiology images within their health systems. Ambra said its platform offers vendor neutral archive (VNA) capabilities and a diagnostic viewer user experience.

“The cloud is increasingly seen as the best path forward for advancing technology-driven business strategies, efficiently bringing new applications and infrastructure on board, developing new innovation, reducing costs, and improving business and IT agility,” according to research published by the Business Performance and Innovation Network.

While the BPI Network’s report involves a broad spectrum of industries, that is proving true in healthcare as well and that includes enterprise imaging.

A new report from Reaction Data, meanwhile, suggests that hospitals purchasing practices when it comes to imaging technologies are starting to shift toward a best-of-breed approach, rather than opting for a single vendor for all their radiology needs.

The report found that in 2016, for instance, 92 percent of the 269 imaging professionals Reaction Data queried indicated a preference for working with just one vendor but that fell to 77 percent in 2017.

“Almost two-thirds of Directors of Radiology and Imaging prefer the simplicity of working with a single vendor, while over half of Radiologists instead prefer the functionality and possibilities of using multiple vendors for their PACS and VNA,” according to the report.

Atrius Health’s Administrative Director of Radiology Ray Wilburn said the Ambra service enables clinicians to access imaging done within the region ahead of appointments. “The scheduling staff is able to provide the prior even before the patient walks in the door, saving valuable staff time and reducing redundancies,” Wilburn said.

Jeff Emery, CIO of Envision Radiology, added that the cloud-based VNA and image exchange has helped the diagnostic practice “phase out the need for costly and time-consuming image transfer via CDs,” when exchanging images with surgeons and specialists.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Imaging
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Shawnee Mission Medical Center hits Stage 7

Shawnee Mission Medical Center in Kansas. Credit: Google Maps

Top Story
Shawnee Mission Medical Center hits Stage 7 in HIMSS Analytics EHR adoption model

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
GE to invest $500 million in healthcare and hire 5,000 software developers
Athenahealth lays off hundreds, reorganizes to be leaner
Amazon and Microsoft just crushed Google and IBM in the latest Gartner cloud IaaS rankings

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Precision Medicine

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

digital pills
New opioid adherence pilot program utilizes digital pill
Nomad marketplace for telehealth providers
Nomad starts freelance job marketplace for telehealth providers
Workflow hurdles, reporting challenges are slowing cardiac IT consolidation
Ambra expands cloud-based image sharing with Atrius Health, Envision Radiology
UC Davis gets $2M from AHRQ to test telemedicine program for children with physical disabilities
Texas Medical Center launches $25 million venture fund to back emerging healthcare tech
Geisinger takes its precision health initiative to national stage
Telehealth policy changes mean big revenue opportunities for hospitals