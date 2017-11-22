Cloud Computing

Amazon working with Cerner on pop health cloud platform

AWS will be working with the healthcare tech giant on its HealtheIntent platform to analyze clinical data and predict available treatment.
By Jessica Davis
November 22, 2017
02:35 PM
The cloud business arm of Amazon is expected to team with healthcare tech giant Cerner to help analyze clinical data and predict available treatments, according to reports.

The official announcement is expected to be made by AWS CEO Andy Jassy at the annual AWS re:Invent conference next week. Cerner did not return a request for comment by the time of publication.

Discussions are still in the final stages, but sources told CNBC that the collaboration will initially focus on Cerner’s population health product, HealtheIntent, a cloud-based, programmable, vendor-agnostic pop health management tool. The real-time platform aggregates and reconciles data across the care continuum.

Last year, Cerner Vice President and Chief Engineer Nathan Beyer spoke at the re:Invent conference about the HealtheIntent platform, which uses AWS for storage, compute, networking and on-demand disaster recovery.

The healthcare sector has been eager to learn how AWS intends to develop its strategy in this space, after it opened a secret lab at its Seattle headquarters in July. Some hinted at pharmaceuticals, while others speculated the company  would build an EHR.

Just this week, AWS said it intends to build a cloud data center group for the CIA and other U.S. intelligence agencies.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Twitter: @JessieFDavis

Topics: 
Analytics, Cloud Computing, Population Health
