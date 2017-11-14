Workforce

AMA President: We're fighting hard to prevent info blocking, physician burnout

At the AMA’s interim meeting over the weekend, David Barbe, MD, told group members that AMA is making progress to improve the usability of EHRs, mobile devices and interoperability.
By Jessica Davis
November 14, 2017
12:41 PM
Share
physician burnout AMA

David Barbe-AMA president-elect. Photo by Missouri State Medical Association

The American Medical Association is fighting to prevent information blocking or to stop vendors from making it expensive for physicians to share data, AMA President David Barbe, MD, said over the weekend at AMA’s interim meeting.

Further, AMA is working to improve the usability of EHRs, mobile devices and interoperability.

“And we are making progress,” said Barbe. “We’re fighting physician burnout. Our work to improve patient satisfaction by reducing these headaches and making the practice environment more satisfying is at the heart of the AMA’s shared strategic vision.”

[Also: Doctors spend too much time on EHRs? Most patients don't think so]

Barbe hailed the group’s regulatory victories, which include work to help physicians avoid penalties under Medicare’s payment program, if the provider reports one quality measure on one patient for one year.

“We’re working to make sure every physician -- in every practice setting and every specialty -- is prepared to make the successful transition to the MACRA-QPP,” said Barbe. “We’ve posted multiple resources on our website including tools, tutorials, podcasts and education modules.”

[Also: Fighting physician burnout: How tech can undo the damage done by EHRs]

He also highlighted the group’s efforts on improving provider satisfaction.

The weekend’s meeting “recapped an aggressive year of advocacy and accomplishment, highlighting significant victories that protect patients and physicians, with the primary goal of improving the health of the nation,” Barbe wrote on the company’s blog.

Barbe also highlighted AMA’s dedication to “protect insurance coverage gains on behalf of millions of Americans.” He specifically pointed to AMA’s successful work to prevent the massive mergers of Aetna and Humana, along with Anthem and Cigna.

“Our success will be determined by how well we play or work together, as a team, to achieve our common goals,” said Barbe. “Sometimes, for winning teams, it’s all about the defense.”

“While it’s impossible to predict where the debate will go from here, our steadfast commitment to putting patients first and our unwillingness to be drawn into the partisan quagmire will continue to reassure the public that the AMA -- as the house of medicine -- is a voice of reason in Washington,” he added.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, MACRA, Quality and Safety, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

FDA approves first digital pill
Top Story
FDA approves first pill with digital sensor

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Women In Health IT
Medical Devices
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

physician burnout AMA

David Barbe-AMA president-elect. Photo by Missouri State Medical Association

AMA President: We're fighting hard to prevent info blocking, physician burnout
Alex Azar HHS

Former Eli Lilly exec Alex Azar previously served as HHS deputy secretary under President George W. Bush. Credit: YouTube

GOP Senator promises prompt hearing for HHS pick Azar
Carroll Hospital lifts patient satisfaction scores

Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Maryland. Credit: Carroll Hospital

How one hospital lifted patient satisfaction: EHR-based nurse rounding tools
New precision medicine tools
New precision medicine tools mean CIOs have to push them into the clinical workflow
Black Book list of top IT vendors
See who Black Book listed as top LTPAC vendors
doctors and EHRs
Patients don't think doctors are buried in their screens after all
value-based care
A majority of states are now buying into value-based care

Former Eli Lilly exec Alex Azar previously served as HHS deputy secretary under President George W. Bush. Credit: YouTube

Trump picks former Ely Lilly exec Alex Azar to head HHS