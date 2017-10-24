AMA platform to connect physicians and health technology developers

The American Medical Association introduced today an online physician community where doctors can connect with companies and entrepreneurs who are looking for physician input in the development of healthcare technology products and services.

The goal is to help improve new products while they are in development.

[Also: AMA president weighs the pros and cons of MACRA, MIPS]

The Physician Innovation Network provides an open online forum for physicians to explore paid and volunteer opportunities to collaborate with health tech companies and for entrepreneurs to search for physicians with the expertise they need. The platform also provides both physicians and health tech entrepreneurs with opportunities to learn from like-minded innovators and medical professionals, including access to virtual panel discussions with experts.

“The AMA is committed to shaping a future where digital health tools are evidence-based, validated, interoperable, and actionable to ensure patients are receiving high-quality care,” AMA President David O. Barbe, MD, said in a statement.

The AMA sees the initiative as just a beginning for more collaboration.

Barbe noted the organization would continue to expand its efforts to advance digital health innovation by providing physicians with more opportunities to engage in innovation and share their ideas, expertise regarding the effectiveness of technology in medical practices.

For instance, the AMA announced last week the Integrated Health Model Initiative (IHMI) to bring together the health and technology sectors around a common data model. Participation in IHMI is open to all healthcare and technology stakeholders. Among early collaborators are IBM, Cerner, Intermountain Healthcare, American Heart Association, American Medical Informatics Association.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com