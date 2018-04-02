For Alzheimer's center, startup links EHR, wearables, ancestry, genomics data in one record

Seqster's aggregation allows for improved care now, as well as the ability to pass on Alzheimer's care data to future generations of the family, opening up invaluable resources to the research community.
By Bill Siwicki
April 02, 2018
01:11 PM
Share
Seqster tool for alzheimers

A screenshot of  Seqster's aggregation tool for Alzheimer's care. Credit:  Seqster

George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers has partnered with healthcare startup Seqster to provide access to its health data platform with the aim of improving the Glenner Centers' care coordination and decision-making.

The platform lets individuals aggregate and control all of their available health information, including electronic health record, wearables, ancestry and genomics data. The idea is to let patients and their families better navigate healthcare treatment and share highly valuable personal and family health data with providers and researchers.

The Seqster platform currently connects with more than 1,000 healthcare provider organizations composed of more than 2,000 hospitals and clinics nationwide, with additional providers still coming online.

[Also: Here's what to expect at the upcoming HIMSS Precision Medicine Summit]

To use the platform, a user connects via a website or mobile app to healthcare organization patient portals, wearables accounts, ancestry services accounts and genomics services accounts by selecting the organization or service then entering account credentials into the platform. The platform pulls together the data from all the organizations and services into one database, allowing providers, researchers and family members access to the valuable information on the Alzheimer's patient.

In this way, providers can better plan for the care of the Alzheimer's patient, better plan for the care of family members (who retain access to the data throughout time) who may get Alzheimer's down the road, and allow researchers access to a treasure trove of data that can help them in their fight against Alzheimer's.

"Our aim was to empower individuals to take full ownership of all of their health data, understand it better, and share it with others on their own terms," said Ardy Arianpour, Seqster's CEO and co-founder. "I see an immediate need for better ways to support day-to-day decisions as well as a longer term need to preserve and pass on valuable data to future generations for breakthrough discoveries."

[Also: Intermountain Healthcare building 'GeneRosity Registry,' a global DNA database for genetic discoveries]

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 5 million people are currently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in the United States of America. In San Diego, home of Glenner Centers, 65,000 people live with Alzheimer's disease and more than 200,000 San Diegans are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's; the disease is currently the third leading cause of death in San Diego, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

The mission of Glenner Centers is to provide high-quality adult day care and support services to families affected by Alzheimer's, through innovative day care programs, family support, case management, crisis intervention, and family and community education, advocacy, and information.

Through the new health data platform, the provider offers its participants and families an additional benefit and service that improves how they navigate their care experience, including instant access to medical record data alongside fitness, wellness, genomics and ancestry data, officials said.

"I had the opportunity to understand from the technology standpoint something I had not realized until Ardy had explained it to me: Just like people have wills and property and money passed to their family, this health information does not transfer on to future generations," said Scott J. Tarde, CEO and executive director of George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers.

"And that information is valuable. It opened my eyes to understanding how important that is."

With regard to Alzheimer's and the research opportunity that needs to be explored and how valuable that unidentified data is to researchers, being able to preserve that information and giving the option to let researchers access it is a valuable service for Glenner Centers patients and their families, Tarde added.

HIMSS Precision Medicine Summit

Accelerating precision medicine to the point of care in is focus of summit in Washington, D.C. May 17-18, 2018.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Mobile, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Blockchain in healthcare
Top Story
Optum, UnitedHealthcare, Humana, others launch blockchain pilot

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

GE Healthcare
GE Healthcare sells value-based care division to Veritas for $1.05B
hospital budget innovation
Traditional hospital budget systems are holding back innovation, experts say
CareFirst breach Maryland

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield offices in Washington, D.C. Credit: Google Maps

CareFirst breached again, notifying 6,800 members of phishing attack
DrChrono to offer Apple hardware leasing for physician practices

A screensnap of the Drchrono EHR.

DrChrono to offer Apple hardware leasing for physician practices
Seqster tool for alzheimers

A screenshot of  Seqster's aggregation tool for Alzheimer's care. Credit:  Seqster

For Alzheimer's center, startup links EHR, wearables, ancestry, genomics data in one record
doctor burnout EHR
Can the EHR be fixed by eliminating typing and clicking?
Aneesh Chopra

Aneesh Chopra, president of Care Journey and formerly served as White House CTO under President Barack Obama, will be speaking at the Dev4Health event on April 30.

Aneesh Chopra urges innovators to embrace 'Digital Hippocratic Oath'
Justin Barnes, Director, Justin Barnes Advisors, along with Leigh Williams, Administrator, Business Systems, Health Information & Technology, University of Virginia Health System, speak at the third gathering of the Health Innovation Think Tank during HIMSS18 in Las Vegas
Health Innovation Think Tank @ HIMSS18: Moving the industry forward