Artificial Intelligence

Alphabet Chairman Eric Schmidt to keynote HIMSS18

The long-time Google CEO and tech industry veteran will share insights about machine learning and moonshots at the annual conference in March.
By Tom Sullivan
October 30, 2017
03:00 PM
Alphabet Chairman Eric Schmidt will deliver the opening keynote address at HIMSS18, the healthcare association announced on Monday.

Schmidt is the executive chairman of Alphabet, parent company of Calico Labs, DeepMind, Google, Verily Life Sciences, and others. In that role he advises all of Alphabet’s CEOs and executive leadership. He also serves as a board member for the Mayo Clinic and the Broad Institute.

Prior to his work at Alphabet, Schmidt spent a decade running Google as CEO before serving as chairman from 2011 to 2015.

[Also: Hal Wolf named CEO of HIMSS]

That’s just his career with Google. Before joining the search giant, Schmidt was the CEO of Novell and an executive at Sun Microsystems with an electrical engineering bachelor’s degree from Princeton University as well as both a master’s degree and a doctorate in computer science from the University of California, Berkeley.

His keynote, titled "Technology for a healthier future: Modernization, machine learning and moonshots," will draw on his decades of experience running influential tech companies.

[Also: See full HIMSS18 schedule]

Schmidt will discuss how technological advancements such as cloud computing and machine learning are not only transforming healthcare but also enabling scientific breakthroughs by democratizing medical research. He’ll look at what that means for the worldwide healthcare industry as well as what it takes to put technology to its best use.

In addition to his work at Google, Sun and Novell, Schmidt served on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, and as chairman of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Innovation Board. And he co-wrote The New Digital Age and How Google Works.

Schmidt’s keynote is scheduled for March 5, 2018 at  5 pm in Las Vegas.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing
