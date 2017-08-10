Mergers & Acquisitions

Allscripts scoops up NantHealth provider, patient engagement business

The EHR maker, fresh off a major deal with McKesson, exchanged its ownership interest in NantHealth.
By Bernie Monegain
August 10, 2017
02:25 PM
Share

Allscripts will buy NantHealth’s provider and patient engagement solutions business. 

NantHealth filed an 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, dated August 3, 2017, that stated NantHealth “agreed to sell to Allscripts substantially all of the assets of the Company’s provider/patient engagement solutions business, including the FusionFX solution and components of its NantOS software connectivity solutions.” 

Allscripts senior manager of communications Tom Lynch confirmed the deal. 

[Also: Allscripts buys McKesson’s EHR, revenue cycle tools for $185 million]

“To better align the long-term commercial interest between Allscripts and NantHealth, we have restructured the relationship between the two companies,” Lynch wrote in an email. “We have signed an agreement to exchange our ownership interest in NantHealth for certain technology assets and client relationships that they own today.” 

The transaction comes just days after Allscripts acquired McKesson’s health IT business for $185 million and Allscripts announced record bookings in the second quarter of 2017 with $407 million, up 12 percent from the same quarter in 2016.
 
Under the agreement with NantHealth, Allscripts will transfer 15 million shares of Allscripts common stock –  par value $0.0001 per share.

[Also: Altor investors amend suit against Patrick Soon-Shiong, claim mogul paid off board members]

NantHealth founder and billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong has agreed to deliver a minimum dollar amount of total bookings over 10 years. Also, NantHealth and Allscripts will license certain intellectual property to one another. NantHealth will provide certain transition services to Allscripts, and it will license to Allscripts certain software and sell certain hardware to Allscripts.

The transaction between Allscripts and NantHealth is scheduled to close in the third quarter of this year and does not require the approval of either company’s shareholders, according to the 8-K.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Mergers & Acquisitions, Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Carbon Black may be leaking terabytes of customer data
Carbon Black leaking data

Most Read

Allscripts buys McKesson’s EHR, revenue cycle tools for $185 million
Will Apple buy athenahealth? Jonathan Bush calls rumor baseless
Healthgrades names top hospitals for patient safety in 2017; See the list
Kaiser Permanente CIO Dick Daniels: Consumer-driven model can transform care
CVS to deploy Epic EHR across its chronic care management programs
Buzzwords CIOs and IT pros hate the most

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Microsoft Coco
Microsoft unveils open source Coco blockchain framework...
market intelligence platform
HIMSS Analytics goes global with LOGIC database expansion
Allscripts conference

Deven McGraw, deputy director for health information privacy for the HHS Office for Civil Rights, speaking at the Allscripts user conference in Chicago.

OCR deputy: Have policies in place to avoid a HIPAA...
Allscripts scoops up NantHealth provider, patient...
Human Diagnosis Project

A screen snap of the Human Diagnosis Project's interactive tool. Photo via HumanDx

AMA, others strike long-term partnership with Human...
Dr. Brett Giroir
HHS nominee delayed by Democrats over testimony about...
HIMSS healthcare security forum
14 reasons why you should be at the Healthcare Security...
healthcare cybersecurity

A new HIMSS report indicates study participants ranked risk management, incident response, business continuity and disaster recovery as well as cloud and website security among their top priorities. Photo via Northern Inyo Healthcare District

Healthcare is turning a corner on cybersecurity, new...