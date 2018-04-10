Allscripts realigns business units to bolster care coordination

The teams, both of which joined Allscripts via acquisition, will work to innovate acute and post-acute coordination and offer greater visibility across the care continuum.
By Mike Miliard
April 10, 2018
12:20 PM
allscripts care coordination

Less than two years after being acquired by Allscripts, Boston-based CarePort Health will now be taking charge of its parent company's Care Management platform.

CarePort specializes in technology and services that give real-time data to care teams, helping connect inpatient providers with post-acute care settings and manage post-acute outcomes. Allscripts bought the company in 2016 to help bolster its population health management offerings, integrating its software into its CareInMotion pop health platform.

[Also: Saint Francis reduces hospitalizations by 30 percent with care coordination tools]

Now, CarePort Health will take over management of Allscripts' Care Management technology, to help drive innovation on the platform as providers, payers and ACOs seek to gain better visibility into patients' transitions across the care continuum.

The Care Management technology traces its roots back more than two decades to a company called ECIN, which was acquired by Allscripts in 2008. It's an EHR-agnostic acute case management and post-acute referral platform at use in more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide. It helps with discharge planning and utilization review, and has a built-in network of more than 20,000 providers.

[Also: A look inside the patient safety work Phoenix Children's is doing with Allscripts]

The new software will now be known as CarePort Care Management, and be part of a larger portfolio including CarePort Referral Management, CarePort Guide, CarePort Connect and CarePort Insight.

"By bringing together Care Management and CarePort, we are making an investment in the future of care coordination spanning the continuum," said Allscripts President Rick Poulton in a statement. "We are doubling down on all areas of the care management business, including product development, customer support, services, sales and marketing."

[Also: Allscripts inks partnership with Lyft as healthcare ridesharing race heats up]

Several Care Management execs, including Scott Kerber, who was co-founder and chief technology of ECIN, will work closely with CarePort as the platform expands, officials said.

"The shift to outcomes-based reimbursement models created a heightened need for providers and health organizations to transition patients out of the hospital efficiently with established solutions, such as Care Management, and to track patients’ health as they transition across multiple care settings, using technologies such as CarePort," said CarePort Health CEO Lissy Hu, MD. "This new organization combines the experience and talent of Care Management and CarePort into one team with a singular focus on care coordination and the directive to be nimble and responsive to customer needs.” 

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Interoperability, Population Health
