Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Allscripts links up with Zocdoc appointment scheduling tech

Through the EHR vendor’s developer program, Zocdoc connects with Allscripts’ clinical scheduling software.
By Bill Siwicki
October 17, 2017
01:03 PM
Share
Allscripts and Zocdoc

The Allscripts EHR now can link with healthcare information and appointment booking app Zocdoc through Zocdoc’s participation as an integrator in the Allscripts Developer Program. This will enable a connection by API between Zocdoc’s online scheduling platform and Allscripts’ clinical scheduling software.

The integration will improve real-time booking for patients through Zocdoc and will enable physician offices to have synced schedules and appointment information, the companies said. The integration is available for new and existing practices using both Zocdoc and Allscripts.

[Also: Allscripts picks Vidyo to add telehealth features to patient portal]

“At Zocdoc, we believe in creating open, interoperable technology that provides value for patients, providers and the greater healthcare industry,” said Joaquin Gamboa, chief legal officer and head of new business and government affairs at Zocdoc. “We’re proud to work with Allscripts to help physicians maximize their time, create efficiencies for office staff, improve access, and deliver the simple, connected experience patients expect.”

Zocdoc’s digital marketplace surfaces unused appointment inventory in real time, improving patients’ access to care, the company explained. According to a recent Merritt Hawkins study, the average wait to see a new primary care physician is 24.1 days. The typical Zocdoc appointment takes place in under 24 hours, the company said.

[Also: Fighting physician burnout: How tech can undo the damage done by EHRs]

“From independent physicians to large health systems, all providers need EHRs that are complete, connected, and tailored to their needs,” said Allscripts general manager, open business unit, Tina Joros. “We’re pleased to work with Zocdoc to help streamline booking for innovative practices across the US.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Top Story
Next-generation sequencing is bringing precision medicine into the clinical realm

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Imaging
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

Where health and weather data meet: AccuWeather unveils Zika Risk Index app
digital health solutions for epilepsy

Photo via Google Maps

Partners, UCB to tailor digital health solutions for epilepsy treatment

Rasu Shrestha, MD, chief innovation officer at UPMC and executive vice president at UPMC Enterprises, discusses how innovation can drive connected-health initiatives.

Beyond the hospital walls: Moving care forward by focusing on connected health
EHR-related malpractice claims
EHR-related malpractice claims are rising, and risk-mitigation strategies more important than ever
Northwell Health and Amazon Alexa
Amazon Alexa skill from Northwell Health points users to nearby ERs, away from long waits
telehealth and remote patient monitoring
American Well, Medtronic partner for combined telehealth and remote patient monitoring
Immunization tracking method
HIMSS-IIP testing tool gets green light as alternative to ONC-approved method
Allscripts and Zocdoc
Allscripts links up with Zocdoc appointment scheduling tech