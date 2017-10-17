Allscripts links up with Zocdoc appointment scheduling tech

The Allscripts EHR now can link with healthcare information and appointment booking app Zocdoc through Zocdoc’s participation as an integrator in the Allscripts Developer Program. This will enable a connection by API between Zocdoc’s online scheduling platform and Allscripts’ clinical scheduling software.

The integration will improve real-time booking for patients through Zocdoc and will enable physician offices to have synced schedules and appointment information, the companies said. The integration is available for new and existing practices using both Zocdoc and Allscripts.

[Also: Allscripts picks Vidyo to add telehealth features to patient portal]

“At Zocdoc, we believe in creating open, interoperable technology that provides value for patients, providers and the greater healthcare industry,” said Joaquin Gamboa, chief legal officer and head of new business and government affairs at Zocdoc. “We’re proud to work with Allscripts to help physicians maximize their time, create efficiencies for office staff, improve access, and deliver the simple, connected experience patients expect.”

Zocdoc’s digital marketplace surfaces unused appointment inventory in real time, improving patients’ access to care, the company explained. According to a recent Merritt Hawkins study, the average wait to see a new primary care physician is 24.1 days. The typical Zocdoc appointment takes place in under 24 hours, the company said.

[Also: Fighting physician burnout: How tech can undo the damage done by EHRs]

“From independent physicians to large health systems, all providers need EHRs that are complete, connected, and tailored to their needs,” said Allscripts general manager, open business unit, Tina Joros. “We’re pleased to work with Zocdoc to help streamline booking for innovative practices across the US.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT

Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com