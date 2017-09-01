Allscripts alum Terry Macaleer takes the helm of Orion Health's US business

Population health and precision medicine software vendor Orion Health has hired Terry Macaleer to lead its U.S. market.

Macaleer helped build two successful health IT enterprise software companies from the ground up and achieved multi-million dollar sales. He was a co-founder of Eclipsys, a publicly traded electronic health records company that later merged with Allscripts.

After Eclipsys, Macaleer went on to found Carefx, a software company that streamlines and simplifies clinical and business workflow. From 2008 to 2014, Macaleer worked for Allscripts where, as SVP of sales, he led a strategic initiative to sell the ambulatory EHR system to hospitals, generating more than $35 million in revenue.

Macaleer then launched a project to revitalize the acute care EHR business and generated more than $70 million is sales in just 24 months.

He joined Anthelio Healthcare Solutions in 2014. As SVP of client engagement and sales, he helped turn the organization around and positioned it for a successful acquisition.

"His leadership skills, management abilities and understanding of the complexity of the U.S. market – as evidenced by successfully building two health IT companies – make him a great choice to lead Orion Health's U.S. team and serve our U.S. customers,” Orion Health CEO Ian McCrae said in a statement.

Macaleer is set to begin the new job in mid-September when he will take over for Wayne Oxenham, who held the position for 18 months on a fixed-term basis. Oxenham will be relocating back to Orion Health's corporate headquarters in Auckland, New Zealand

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com